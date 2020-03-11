Marvel's Loki Disney+ Series Confirmed for Early 2021

Marvel's Loki series on Disney+ has been confirmed to premiere in "early 2021," according to Disney CEO Bob Iger. Iger made the confirmation during the Disney shareholders meeting, that took place today (at the time of writing this), and it quickly made Marvel fans all over the Internet get hyped. It's not exactly breaking news, as Marvel had previously confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 that Loki would be arriving on Disney+ in Spring 2021. Could Iger's "early in 2021" mean earlier than the spring season? We'll likely get the official release date soon - but until then, Loki's production has revealed some truly interesting developments for Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4!

Recent reveals from the Loki set have revealed that actress Sophia Di Martini is playing either Lady Loki or Enchantress, and that she will be taking on the Time Variance Authority, Marvel's version of the time police. Indeed, much of Loki seems to revolve around the Time Variance Authority; the first look at Loki seemed to reveal that Loki himself ends up in custody at the TVA, after escaping into that alternate 2012 timeline in Avengers: Endgame. We also now know that actor Owen Wilson is playing a TVA agent, who will presumably be doing intense interrogations of Tom Hiddleston's Loki.

More importantly, Loki is now rumored to be the place that we could first meet Kang the Conqueror, who many fans theorize will be the new "Big Bad" of the MCU. It would make sense that Kang would be high up on the TVA's "Most Wanted" list; with Phase 4 addressing many new dangers of a Marvel Cinematic Multiverse, Kang is also the biggest and best threat for that sci-fi-heavy story arc. In fact, Loki is looking more and more like one part of an interconnected story that also includes the WandaVision Disney+ series and Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse of Madness.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier August 20th, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision on December 20th, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

