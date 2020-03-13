New Black Widow Poster Teases the Threat of Taskmaster

Marvel's Taskmaster is finally coming to the big screen courtesy of Marvel Studios' new Black Widow solo film, and a new poster for the anticipated film gives us a hint at why the villain is so lethal. Fans of the comics know that Taskmaster has the ability to learn and mimic your moves just by seeing them, which is what makes him so deadly when facing a repeat opponent. Reddit user LoginB 13 noticed that in the new poster you can actually see the onscreen HUD Taskmaster sees inside the mask, which could be how that special ability is translated to the big screen, making it a result of technology rather than an actual power.

In the trailer we see Taskmaster watching footage of Natasha fighting from Iron Man 2, and it's understood that he or she is collecting that information for when they go up against her later. It would make sense that the tech inside the mask is what allows this data to be downloaded into Taskmaster's brain, but then again this could still be a power-based ability.

For now, we'll just have to wait and see, but in the meantime, you can check out the poster below.

(Photo: Marvel)

Black Widow is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, and you can check out the official description below.

"In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina."

Black Widow hits theaters on May 1st.

Are you excited for Black Widow? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Marvel!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.