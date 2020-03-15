Brie Larson Shares Epic Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel Fan Art

Brie Larson is gracing social media once again! The actor known for playing Captain Marvel has been pretty active on Instagram and Twitter lately, posting things ranging from a cool photo of her axe-throwing skills to her new Nissan ad. Last month, Larson treated her followers to something extra special when she and Gal Gadot shared some amazing photos of them together. It was a long time coming as the two actors have been vocal about supporting each other for years which led to them presenting alongside each other at the Academy Awards in February. Well, it appears Larson isn't done professing her love for Wonder Woman. Earlier today, the actor took to Twitter to share some epic fan art.

With both Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel being the first female solo movies in their respective franchises, the two are often mentioned together in comic book discussions and featured together in various forms of fan art. Larson has mentioned Wonder Woman in a fair share of interviews, and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins and Gadot both congratulated Captain Marvel on its success when it debuted last year. You can check out the recent fan art Larson shared below:

“What was so great about Wonder Woman was talking to female audience members afterwards about how they felt watching the movie." Captain Marvel executive producer Jonathan Schwartz told ComicBook.com during a visit to the film's set. "A lot of the people I talked to just said, 'I've never felt like that watching a movie before in my entire life. That character resonated [with] me in ways I didn't even know a character could resonate with me.' Which was great to hear, and kind of an amazing thing."

“I think it helped us understand how important movies like this are." Schwartz continued. "So, in terms of making the movie feel distinct, I think all these movies chart their own courses anyway… I think that means making the movie feel distinct, not just from other female-lead movies, but from all the other Marvel movies as well, which I think we try to do on every movie. It wasn't a new challenge necessarily, but it was one I think we were extra-excited for because of the nature of what this movie means to people.”

Wonder Woman 1984 will debut on June 5th. Captain Marvel 2 is rumored to have a 2022 release date.

