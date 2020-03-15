Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Wants to Make Adam Warlock Movie for Marvel Studios

Star Trek: Picard showrunner Michael Chabon has left his mark on the Star Trek universe. He wouldn't mind a shot at doing the same thing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The author is known as a longtime comic book fan. He won the Pulitzer Prize for his novel The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay about two creators during the Golden Age of Comic Books (which he is now adapting as a Showtime television series). A fan asked Chabon on Instagram which superheroes he most connects with. Chabon responded to the question by saying, "So many! Still holding out for that Warlock call from #kevinfeige!"

Chabon is throwing his hat in the ring to work on Adam Warlock, one of Marvel's most significant cosmic characters. This isn't the first time that Chabon has put the idea out there. In a 2012 interview with The New York Times, Chabon said, "If Marvel Studios ever gets around to doing Jim Starlin’s Warlock, the most rollicking, existential, soul-vampiric, cosmo-lysergic work of funky space opera ever created, I hope they will think of me."

Chabon has worked on a Marvel property before. He wrote a draft of the script for Spider-Man 2. Alvin Sargent rewrote the film's script, combining elements of Chabon's script with pieces of two other scripts. Chabon received a "story by" credit for his work on the film.

Fans have been waiting for Adam Warlock to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 opened in 2017. The film hinted at Warlock's upcoming film debut by revealing his cocoon at the end of the film. Fans assume he'll appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, though that film was delayed due to the issues surrounding James Gunn's firing and eventual rehiring. But Gunn remains coy about whether Warlock will appear in the film.

New episodes of Star Trek: Picard become available to stream Thursdays on CBS All Access.

