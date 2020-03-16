Scarlett Johansson Helped Change Black Widow's Death in Avengers: Endgame

Scarlett Johansson revealed that she helped change Black Widow’s death in Avengers: Endgame. She told EW that the original death scene for her character was a bit more extreme. Johansson told the publication that she was overrun by an “army of Dementor-type creatures.” She’s quoted as saying, “I was thinking, ‘Parents will never forgive us for how these creatures look.” So, the filmmakers opted to turn down the intensity just a touch in the film. The compromise ended up rendering a very tender moment between Black Widow and Hawkeye.

Co-director Joe Russo talked about why that decision made so much sense last year. "At the beginning of Endgame, she wants to bring it all back because she feels like it is the strongest emotional connection that she’s ever had in her life," Russo described the mindset. "She’s presented with a choice, which is to give her own life to bring everyone else back and she does it. Which [is] the single most heroic moment in the history of the Marvel Universe."

On the commentary track for Endgame, co-writer Stephen McFeely wanted to set the record straight about the infamous sacrifice.

“We should probably talk about how this is the first major female character of the Marvel [Cinematic] Universe. We did not make this decision lightly. She’s not fighting to save Clint’s family,” he began. “I’ve seen some people say that he has a family, and therefore... That’s not it at all. She’s fighting to save her family.”

Christopher Markus cosigned these sentiments during an interview with SYFY WIRE last year.

“With Clint it would be a tragic beat, because he wants to get back with his family and it would deny him that. With Natasha, it’s sad, but it’s a deeply heroic beat,” Markus admitted. “That this is what she’s been fighting for. She went from red in her ledger to the absolute peak of heroism. You have to go to her every time. It’s a bigger, more satisfying, more monumental story beat. With Clint, it’s just sort of like, ‘Oh, that’s…”

Both writers admit there’s a measure of irony in that moment. But, fans continue to grapple with the decision. Some of them legitimately hope that there’s some way for Nat to return after Black Widow releases.

