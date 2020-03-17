Marvel Fans Are Calling for Black Widow to Be Released On Disney+

As expected, Disney has officially postponed the release date of Black Widow. Amid a growing coronavirus pandemic, all major Hollywood studios have delayed their upcoming blockbusters for the foreseeable future. While films like MGM's No Time to Die has already locked down a November release date, others — such as Marvel's Black Widow — have simply been delayed indefinitely with no current release date in mind.

With a cloud of uncertainty looming over the roof of the House of Mouse, fans have started campaigning for Marvel to release the movie on Disney+. Admittedly, such a move would come across as totally unexpected and borderline impossible. What Marvel could do, however, is make it available through streaming on-demands partners like Vudu, Amazon, and the like. After all, Universal announced yesterday it would be doing a similar move with new releases for the foreseeable future.

Black Widow has yet to set a new release date. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about adding it to Disney+. Do you think Marvel Studios would ever add it to Disney+? Why or why not? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!