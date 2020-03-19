Marvel Teases a Traitor in New Empyre Image

Marvel's been building up to a big-time event known as Empyre, one that will challenge every one of your favorite heroes. That said, many might expect the threats to come from the outside, but with its latest teaser image for Empyre, it seems they have to worry about threats from their own as well. The new teaser image features Captain America, Mr. Fantastic, Black Panther, Invisible Woman, The Thing, Iron Man, She-Hulk, Captain Marvel, and Thor all downed and on the ground. The teaser text says "To Build An Empyre, A Hero Will Betray Them All". So, the question is, who will betray them and why?

You can check out the full teaser image below, and while you might rule out the heroes in the image, we wouldn't be so quick to dismiss them. There have been plenty of times in the past when a hero featured in a teaser is the mystery addition or in this case, betrayer, though we would rule out Captain America.

I mean, the whole Secret Empire thing is fresh in everyone's mind, so we doubt it would be him again so soon.

(Photo: Marvel)

You can find the official description for Empyre #1 below.

EMPYRE #1 (FEB200753)

Written by AL EWING & DAN SLOTT

Art by VALERIO SCHITI

Cover by JIM CHEUNG

Promotional Illustration by MIKE MCKONE

"The return of the Celestial Messiah to the Blue Area of the Moon sets off a new chapter in the Kree/Skrull War—only this time, it’s a Kree/Skrull Alliance aimed directly at Earth, and only the Avengers, the Fantastic Four and more of Earth’s heroes stand in their way..."

As for the Empyre event, you can check out that official description here.

"INCOMING #1 planted the seeds for the earth-shattering event of 2020, EMPYRE! In this spectacular one-shot, readers witnessed the Kree and the Skrull unite under a new Emperor and set course for Earth. With a massive war fleet approaching, the Avengers and Fantastic Four team up for 2020 in April’s EMPYRE but will their combined strength be enough to save the day? Rooted in stories spanning throughout Marvel’s 80-year history, the massive build up to this story will only be rivaled by the enormous impact it has on the future of the Marvel Universe!

Don’t miss this Marvel tale for the ages by masterminds Al Ewing and Dan Slott with art by the incomparable Valerio Schiti. Brace yourself for the event that Editor-in-Chief CB Cebulski describes as “One of the most incredible science-fiction sagas Marvel has ever put to page!”

