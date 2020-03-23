The Internet Is Debating If Wolverine Can Cut His Own Claws Off

✖ Thanks to mass lockdowns due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19, fans all over the globe are finding themselves with a lot more time (and crushing boredom) on their hands. That boredom has of course turned into online debate about comic book mythos - and today's topic du jour is an X-Men fan discussion about Wolverine (shocker). While Wolverine has some Alpha-level powers (like his healing factor and enhanced senses), his most iconic "power" is of course those Admantium Claws. Well, there's been debate about the finer points of Wolverine's Adamantium as long as the character has existed, and now one of the oldest questions about it has resurfaced: Can Wolverine cut off his own claws? Scroll below to see the kinds of arguments that Marvel fans are putting out Wolverine's capacity for self-damage. Be warned: this rabbit hole gets deep, quick.

How Would THAT Look? This gives me a mental image of an X-Man walking into the room as Wolverine attempts to glue the cut claw back on "Aww geez, Beast, it happened again" — Internet Dustin v2.51 (@leafmario3) March 23, 2020 I mean, Marvel comics would look pretty silly is Wolverine was always having to repair his own claws! And the one thing comic books can't do is be silly!

Would've Happened By Now... Can Wolverine cut his own claws off? I mean obviously he could only do one hand....but you’d think if he could he would have fucked up once or twice and cut a piece out of one or whatever — DONNY⚡️CATES (@Doncates) March 23, 2020 Comic writer Donny Cates makes a great point, which may be the only point needed: If Wolverine could cut off his own claws, he probably would've slipped up and done it at some point, in one of the battles he's fought.

It's Whatever They Want it To Be The answer is yes and no.

The writer wants it to happen, it happens.

The writer wants them to be indestructible, they're indestructible.

The writer wants Wolverine to run around in a thong bikini. . . well. . . you know the rest. — Richard Pace (@rpace) March 23, 2020 Maybe THIS is the only real point to make? It is the medium of comic books we're talking about here - so really, the mythos is whatever each creative team makes it. So look forward to that "Wolverine suddenly cuts off his own arm," storyline, coming soon!

Call a Physicist I'd say the amount of force that would take is more than wolverine is capable of, atleast with 1 hand. — Sebastian Wright (@Clouded_Nomad) March 23, 2020 Of course, it didn't take long for the science experts to weigh in on comic book fantasy. So if you're interested in what kind of force is required to for a person to sever his or her own arm, follow this thread. Or just watch 127 Hours.

Little Help From Some Friends I picture Hulk or Thor takin a big adamantium axe to em, that'd do it. — Sebastian Wright (@Clouded_Nomad) March 23, 2020 Of course, it didn't take long for a discussion of physics to go right back to being a discussion about comic book fantasy. Apparently, Wolverine could lose an arm, provided one of his powerful friends (or enemies ) swung that Adamantium axe.

Hot Claw Problems According to the countless places on the internet where people have asked this question— adamantium can only cut adamantium if it’s heated up. So let’s hope for Logan’s sake that HOT CLAWZ is no longer a thing! — Steve (@ComicsSteve) March 23, 2020 For a lot of fans, the official answer to this question has long been that heated Adamantium is the only thing (barring mystical or cosmic metals) that can cut Adamantium. So, technically speaking, Wolverine would have to be very careful with those Hot Claws Marvel tried to throw at us.

This is Canon This makes that canon now yeah? — Justin👈😎👉Richards (@EmoComicWriter) March 23, 2020 If an actual Marvel Comics writer says it, does it automatically become canon? Because if it does, we want a new writer!