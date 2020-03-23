Marvel Teases a Change to Spider-Man and Mary Jane's Relationship

Marvel's Avengers and Fantastic Four crossover Empyre may have lasting consequences for Spider-Man's relationship with Mary Jane Watson. Last week, Marvel Comics released its solicitations for June, including those for Empyre and its tie-in series. This includes Empyre: Spider-Man #3, the final issue of the miniseries from Saturday Night Live alum Taran Killam and artist Diego Olortegui. The solicitation suggests that Peter Parker will need to "sacrifice his personal life for saving people as Spider-Man." It goes on to suggest that "This time, that sacrifice will change aspects of his relationship with his girlfriend, Mary Jane, but it may save MANY lives."

Peter Parker and Mary Jane have had a wild relationship over the decades. They first got together after the death of Gwen Stacy. They later married and remained together for years. The marriage was undone when Peter made a deal with Mephisto to restore his secret identity at the cost of his marriage in the infamous "One More Day" storyline.

The dissolution of his marriage allowed for writers to have Peter play the field for a while. In the most recent iteration of Amazing Spider-Man, writer Nick Spencer had Peter and Mary Jane begin dating again. The solicitation for Empyre: Spider-Man suggests their relationship may soon be on rocky ground.

“Growing up, Spider-Man was my make-believe avatar,” Killam told The AV Club when the Empyre: Spider-Man series was announced. “I saw so much of myself in him and was desperate to manifest much of his personality in me. So in a way, I do feel I’ve been preparing for this my entire life. My goal is to create a fresh, exciting and entertaining story that does justice to the Web-head we all know and love. Because I do...I love Spider-Man.”

What do you think of Spider-Man's future with Mary Jane? Let us know in the comments. Empyre: Spider-Man #3 goes on sale in June.

(Photo: Marvel)

EMPYRE: SPIDER–MAN #3 (of 3)

TARAN KILLAM (W) • DIEGO OLORTEGUI (A) • Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Variant Cover by Marco Checchetto

•If there’s one thing you know about Peter Parker it’s that he will sacrifice his personal life for saving people as Spider-Man.

•This time, that sacrifice will change aspects of his relationship with his girlfriend, Mary Jane, but it may save MANY lives. This time from an interstellar invader.

•Maybe his burgeoning friendship with a new, strange, very small Spider-Man-obsessed super hero will help fix things?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

