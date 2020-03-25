Jeremy Renner Says Upcoming Filming Projects Cancelled or Postponed, Request Child Support Payment Reduction

The COVID-19 threat has caused closures and shutdowns all over the world, and Hollywood is no exception. Many productions have been halted and movies have been delayed, which means actors are also staying in to self-isolate. One such actor is Jeremy Renner, who is currently having some "creative" fun at home by dressing in a sloth costume. Despite recently starring in Avengers: Endgame, the top-grossing film of all time, Renner claims to be one of the countless people currently struggling to keep up with payments during this pandemic. In fact, TMZ reported earlier this week that Renner is attempting to reduce his child support payments.

“Hawkeye filed docs Monday in L.A., asking a judge show some mercy when it comes to how much he has to pay his ex, Sonny Pacheco, in child support. In the docs, obtained by TMZ, he says his financial circumstances have changed dramatically in recent weeks,” TMZ writes. “Jeremy says he knew 2020 would be a down year for him, financially, since his work in ‘The Avengers’ films is done -- but he says he did have some work lined up. Then, the pandemic set in, and ‘it is likely that most productions will not resume again prior to the end of the year. As such, the projects that I had previously lined up to film this year are likely cancelled or postponed.’”

They added. “He says he's currently paying about $30k per month, tax-free, for their daughter Ava's housing, food, transportation and clothing. Jeremy has some issues with how, he claims, Sonny is using the funds. He alleges she's using it as a 'slush fund' to support her lifestyle and to wage a child custody war against him in court. In docs, his attorney says, ‘Sonny's voracious appetite for Jeremy's money has no end in sight.’”

Renner has had some recent troubles with his ex. Back in October, Pacheco filed for sole custody of the couple's 6-year-old daughter, accusing Renner of drug abuse and physical abuse among other claims. Soon after, Renner fired back and called Pacheco an "unstable liar" in court documents related to the case.

At the beginning of the month, Renner confirmed that he had begun working on the upcoming Disney+ series, Hawkeye, despite all of the issues that have reportedly gone on behind-the-scenes. The actor seemed to be preparing for production, which means it's unlikely it actually started before everything was shut down due to COVID-19.

