Marvel Star Sebastian Stan Launches F-Bomb Filled Rant About People Still Going To Crowded Beaches

The United States continues to grapple with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the population has been tasked with practicing social distancing for the past few weeks and for the foreseeable future. Some people didn't take social distancing seriously quick enough though as social media continues to be flooded with photos of crowded beaches around the country, despite orders in California and Florida for crowds to disperse. One person that saw these photos and fumed is none other than Marvel star Sebastian Stan, who has had his work effected by the virus' spread as production on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been suspended. Speaking on the Muscle and Fitness podcast, Stan got very candid speaking about his frustrations seeing these photos.

"There was a meme going around which really kind of put me in my place which was like 'Your grandparents went to war, and you're being asked to sit on a couch.' Like, get the f**k with it," Stand said. "I talked to a couple friends who are in the workforce like cops out there sleeping in their garages, working 20 hours a day; nurses coming home and not being able to hold their children because they're afraid they're going to contaminate their families, then going back to work. You hear that stuff and it blows my mind because it makes me feel like I have such privilege to be able to sit around here while these people are beating themselves."

"But what makes me insane is seeing that the beaches in f***ing Miami are still flooded with these f***ing idiots. Dude, they're dumb f***s and it pisses me off and it really makes me insane because that's actually the problem right there. We gotta remember our grandparents and parents have survived way worse and we can do out part here."

Stan previously told TV Guide that he had no real timetable for when he and the rest of the cast and crew will be able to return to work on Marvel's new Disney+ series. Like many all over the world, their day-to-day experience has been thrown for a loop due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's not really at the forefront of my mind," the actor previously said. "You know, we were lucky to get far enough. We haven't finished. The plan is to go back whenever we can, whenever that might be, to finish. Whenever we can turn this thing around and people can get back together, we can pick back up, but I just don't know at this point."

With over 85,000 confirmed cases in the US, the most of any country in the world, it seems unlikely that film productions and movie theater will be able to go back to business as usual anytime soon. Stan's new series was previously scheduled to be released this August but a delay in the streaming series now seems likely.

