The Marvel Character James Gunn Would Quarantine With Is Not A Guardian Of The Galaxy

Spending time at home for an extended amount of time is trying whether you are alone or with the company of family, a significant other, a roommate, or other companion. Being trapped with any member of the Guardians of the Galaxy might be a mind numbing experience as the personalities are so big so it is no surprise Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is not picking one of Marvel's cosmic heroes as a quarantine pal. Instead, Gunn told a fan on Twitter than he would much rather get the full quarantine experience with Tony Stark's artificially intelligent computer system.

When a fan asked Gunn which Marvel character he would want to quarantine with during a question and answer session on Twitter, Gunn simply replied: "Jarvis."

Jarvis is Iron Man's built in A.I. which learns everything about it's user and serves as a high-tech butler, really. There would be no drama in having Jarvis around, he would simply be game to help with anything those in quarantine might need, rather than standing in the background and trying to be invisible or strapping grenades to his belt, the kind that might "blow your junk off," as Star-Lord once elegantly put it.

Gunn is currently in post-production on DC's The Suicide Squad and will soon be returning to Marvel Studios to work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Having spent two entire movies with the Guardians of the Galaxy characters and executive producing their two appearances in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Gunn has probably spent enough time with those characters to know they might drive someone crazy in a joint quarantine!

