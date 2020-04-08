Marvel Launches Massive X-Men Dawn of X Sale

With comics no longer shipping for the time being, now is the perfect time to get caught up with the biggest stories in the industry right now. The biggest of those is Marvel's Dawn of X relaunch of the X-Men with writer Jonathan Hickman. Beginning House of X and Dawn of X, everything has changed for the X-Men and mutants in the Marvel Universe. Then Dawn of X launched six brand new series. Now Marvel Comics has launched the Jonathan Hickman's Dawn of X sale! House of X, Powers of X, and every Dawn of X issue since then is up to 67 percent off now through April 12th on Marvel’s Digital Comics Shop. As "Head of X,” Jonathan Hickman has led his fellow X-Men writers in making the X-Men the biggest thing in superhero comics again. Centered on the new mutant nation of Krakoa, each series plays a role in forming a larger overall narrative. Hickman’s X-Men is epic adventures and intense world-building where any mutant can appear. Gerry Duggan’s Marauders takes the X-Men onto the oceans where Kate Pryde leads a team on a mission to rescue mutants from unfriendly territories. Mutant magic is front in center with Apocalypse and the new Captain Britain in Tini Howard’s Excalibur. A new black ops squad is formed to handle Krakoa’s enemies in Benjamin Percy’s X-Force. The next generation of mutants takes center stage in Jonathan Hickman and Ed Brisson’s New Mutants. And that was just the first wave of Dawn of X. There is also Wolverine and Cable solo series, plus the troublemakers in the debut issue of Zeb Wells’ Hellions and the X-Men go up against Marvel’s first family in X-Men/Fantastic Four by Chip Zdarsky. And Jonathan Hickman teams up with artists like Russell Dauterman and Alan Davis for epic one-shots in Giant-Size X-Men: Emma Frost and Jean Grey and Giant-Size X-Men: Nightcrawler. We've got a rundown of each series here, so keep reading to make your choice.

House of X/Powers of X (Photo: Marvel) Face the future — and fear the future — as superstar writer Jonathan Hickman (INFINITY, NEW AVENGERS, FANTASTIC FOUR) changes everything for the X-Men! In HOUSE OF X, Charles Xavier reveals his master plan for mutantkind — one that will bring mutants out of humankind’s shadow and into the light once more! Meanwhile, POWERS OF X reveals mutantkind’s secret history, changing the way you will look at every X-Men story before and after. But as Xavier sows the seeds of the past, the X-Men’s future blossoms into trouble for all of mutantdom. Stories intertwine on an epic scale as Jonathan Hickman reshapes the X-Men’s past, present and future!

X-Men (Photo: Marvel) The X-Men face a whole new world of possibility! Mastermind Jonathan Hickman and superstar artist Leinil Francis Yu kick off this uncanny new era with a celebration of family as Cyclops, Marvel Girl and their extended clan make a Summer House for themselves — on the moon! But when an island full of unspeakable horrors appears on the horizon, the X-Men have their work cut out for them keeping their new homeland of Krakoa safe! As Earth comes to terms with the X-Men’s new world order, the mutant nation’s leaders attend an economic forum to show the humans what real power looks like. Plus: A trip to the Savage Land, an old nemesis returns and Mystique goes to extraordinary lengths to get what she wants!

Marauders (Photo: Marvel) Ahoy, muties - the X-Men sail at dawn! Mutantkind has begun a glorious new era on Krakoa, but some nations’ human authorities are preventing mutants from escaping to this new homeland. Which is where Captain Kate Pryde and her high-seas allies come in! Funded by Emma Frost and the Hellfire Trading Company, Kate and her crew of Storm, Pyro, Bishop and Iceman sail the seven seas to liberate their fellow mutants - as the Marauders! But the real cutthroats are back home in the Hellfire Club’s Inner Circle, where Sebastian Shaw has recruited a new Black Bishop to aid in his machinations against the Club’s two queens. As tensions rise, Kate’s crew finds itself caught in the dead center of the Battle of Madripoor! Can the Marauders avoid being made to walk the plank?

Excalibur (Photo: Marvel) Forging a new dawn! A fresh era is beginning for mutantkind, but war rocks the magical Otherworld! And when a portal opens between Otherworld and Krakoa, magic and science collide violently - and Betsy Braddock finds herself transformed into the new Captain Britain! Betsy is joined by allies Rogue, Gambit, Jubilee, Rictor-and Apocalypse?! But whose side will they take in the Otherworld war? As the new captain faces the truth about her brother, she must choose her path forward - even as MI13 and agents of the British crown learn of her ascension! Meanwhile, Rogue faces an uncertain fate - and while she sleeps, she dreams! En Sabah Nur performs a ritual, and the throne of power changes hands-but to whom? What will happen when the rise of mutantkind confronts the reign of Morgan Le Fay?

X-Force (Photo: Marvel) THE HIGH PRICE OF A NEW DAWN! X-Force is the CIA of the mutant world—one half intelligence branch, one half special ops. Beast, Jean Grey and Sage on one side, Wolverine, Kid Omega and Domino on the other.

New Mutants (Photo: Marvel) The new generation claims the dawn! The classic New Mutants — Sunspot, Wolfsbane, Mirage, Karma, Magik, and Cypher — get together with new friends Chamber and Mondo for a new mission…tracking down their teammate Cannonball! Hitching a ride into outer space with the Starjammers, the New Mutants soon find themselves in trouble and on trial for crimes against the Shi’ar Empire! But when Deathbird returns and throws the Empire into turmoil, the New Mutants’ happy reunion soon becomes a complicated struggle for galactic freedom! Who will claim the Shi’ar throne? It’s a star-spanning adventure from the mind of X-visionary Jonathan Hickman!

Wolverine (Photo: Marvel) THE BEST IS BACK! Wolverine been through a lot. He’s been a loner. He’s been a killer. He’s been a hero. He’s been an Avenger. He’s been to hell and back. Now, as the nation of Krakoa brings together all Mutantkind, he can finally be… happy? With his family all together and safe, Wolverine has everything he ever wanted… and everything to lose. Writer Benjamin Percy (X-FORCE, WOLVERINE: THE LONG NIGHT) and legendary artist Adam Kubert (X-MEN, AVENGERS) bring the best there is to his new home! PLUS: The return of OMEGA RED!

Cable (Photo: Marvel) THE DAWN OF REBELLION! Cable was a grizzled old veteran of the wars to save the future… and he will be again. But for now, he’s a young mutant living in paradise leading a life of adventure! Nathan Summers, son of two of the most powerful mutants on Krakoa, has a destiny leading the youth of mutantkind in rebellion… so why not start now? Gerry Duggan (MARAUDERS, DEADPOOL) and Phil Noto (STAR WARS, POE DAMERON) bring us young Cable as we’ve never seen him before!

Hellions (Photo: Marvel) BAD IS THE NEW GOOD! When Krakoa opened their doors to all mutants and forgave all past crimes, they might have known they’d have to accept some of their worst foes into the fold… but they didn’t plan for what to do with them. Not to worry—Mister Sinister knows what to do with the troublemakers. Meet his new Hellions: Scalphunter, Wild Child, Empath, Nanny, Orphanmaker, Psylocke…and Havok?! Under Sinister’s direction, they are sure to become productive members of mutant society. Writer Zeb Wells (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, NEW MUTANTS) and artist Stephen Segovia (WOLVERINE: MANIFEST DESTINY, SUPERIOR CARNAGE) bring you the team you’re going to hate to love!

X-Men/Fantastic Four (Photo: Marvel) Wayward son! Every known mutant lives on Professor X's newly forged island paradise of Krakoa — except for one. And now the X-Men feel that it's time for Franklin Richards to come home. There's only one problem: What does his Fantastic family have to say about that? As lines are drawn, the X-Men face down the Fantastic Four — and nothing will ever be the same! In this brave new Dawn of X, Charles Xavier and his fellow mutants have reshaped the world. But you can't change a world without encountering its true master: Doom! Now, with the fate of the nation of Krakoa at stake, Franklin faces a momentous decision — and the X-Men and the FF must fight to save the future! Lines will be crossed, enemies will be made — and the Marvel Universe will be turned on its ear!

Giant-Size X-Men: Jean Grey and Emma Frost (Photo: Marvel) HICKMAN & DAUTERMAN TAKE ON GREY & FROST! The first of five essential X-tales specially designed to showcase some of Marvel’s best artists! First up, Russell Dauterman, superstar artist of THOR and WAR OF THE REALMS! When Storm is in danger, it’s going to take two of the most powerful telepaths on Earth working together to make things right. Jean Grey and Emma Frost, together again for the good of Krakoa!