Daredevil Fans Renew #SaveDaredevil Campaign on Show's Fifth Anniversary

Five years ago today, Marvel's Daredevil debuted on Netflix and introduced fans to yet another corner previously untouched by the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. At the time, the premiere of Daredevil served as a massive springboard into a huge initiative from Marvel Television — it was the initial step in what we can the Defendersverse, a mini-interconnected universe focusing on the street-level characters of the Marvel mythos while the film side focused on massive intergalactic threats. While we could speak at length about what could have been on the Netflix, today's the day we celebrate the life and times of Netflix's Daredevil series.

In fact, we're not the only ones celebrating. #SaveDaredevil, the massive movement that gained the support of the show's cast and crew in the wake of its cancellation, has kickstarted a new initiative today still trying to keep the fanbase alive nearly two years after cancellation. As the #SaveDaredevil hashtag continues chugging along, signatures continue to flow in on the petition at the root of the cause — as of this writing, there's been just north of 350,000 signatures.

You can see what the #SaveDaredevil champions and Daredevil fans, in general, are saying about the series on its fifth anniversary: