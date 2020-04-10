Daredevil Fans Renew #SaveDaredevil Campaign on Show's Fifth Anniversary
Five years ago today, Marvel's Daredevil debuted on Netflix and introduced fans to yet another corner previously untouched by the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. At the time, the premiere of Daredevil served as a massive springboard into a huge initiative from Marvel Television — it was the initial step in what we can the Defendersverse, a mini-interconnected universe focusing on the street-level characters of the Marvel mythos while the film side focused on massive intergalactic threats. While we could speak at length about what could have been on the Netflix, today's the day we celebrate the life and times of Netflix's Daredevil series.
In fact, we're not the only ones celebrating. #SaveDaredevil, the massive movement that gained the support of the show's cast and crew in the wake of its cancellation, has kickstarted a new initiative today still trying to keep the fanbase alive nearly two years after cancellation. As the #SaveDaredevil hashtag continues chugging along, signatures continue to flow in on the petition at the root of the cause — as of this writing, there's been just north of 350,000 signatures.
You can see what the #SaveDaredevil champions and Daredevil fans, in general, are saying about the series on its fifth anniversary:
No Days Off
Tweeting #SaveDaredevil every day until it happens. Day 76. #WeWillSaveDaredevil #CharlieCox @disneyplus @MarvelStudios @Kevfeige pic.twitter.com/vD3trgzMWg— KatProngs #SaveDaredevil #JusticeForJohnnyDepp (@KatProngs) April 10, 2020
Another Milestone
Happy 5th anniversary to the amazing #Daredevil season 1, a show that gave comic fans a superb TV production w/ a fantastic cast & beautiful writing. #CharlieCox
Also celebrating today: 350k signatures on the #SaveDaredevil petition.🎉🥳😈@Kevfeige #WeWillSaveDaredevil pic.twitter.com/FzO8jIVhDH— ayesakara #SaveDaredevil (@ayesakara) April 10, 2020
It's Our Show and We Need It Now
No reboot!
Same cast— Alarm Clock (@T10AlarmClock) April 10, 2020
Same creative team
Same crew
Same showrunner
Same TV-MA rating@marvel @marvelstudios @hulu @disney @kevfeige pic.twitter.com/gG7P4MSLWH
Best Show Ever
Thank you #Marvel for giving us the best show 5 years ago today!! #SaveDaredevil pic.twitter.com/6BO5h4LKQ3— Simply Charlie Cox #SaveDaredevil (@SimplCharlieCox) April 10, 2020
Real & Relatable
This is proper grown-up TV that deals with serious themes. We see extraordinary acts of heroism & acts of extreme brutality. Comic book TV that’s real & relatable. Truly wonderful characters! You won’t see finer writing or acting anywhere! @MarvelStudios @Kevfeige #SaveDaredevil— Deborah Smith #SaveDaredevil (@debbiesmith890) April 10, 2020
*chef's kiss*
This moment is just so damn amazing #SaveDaredevil pic.twitter.com/kmDyBEFdST— Mando (@bombasticmando) April 10, 2020
Something Incredible
Today 5 years ago, something incredible happened! Happy anniversary to all people involved ❤️ You all have created something extraordinary and you should be proud of yourself! And you @Kevfeige @Marvel and @hulu, don't be stupid! Just #SaveDaredevil with #CharlieCox and all cast! pic.twitter.com/C7Cq2ZGZPr— Charlie’s Goddess #SaveDaredevil (@ChTCoxsGoddess) April 10, 2020
Charlie Cox is THE Daredevil
There is absolutely no one else who can play Matt Murdock/ Daredevil like Charlie cox can! #CharlieCoxISDaredevil! #SaveDaredevil #WeWillSaveDaredevil #NotGivingUp pic.twitter.com/9qRUW443xy— LetTheDevilOut96 #SaveDaredevil (@LtDo96_) April 10, 2020
Raised the Bar
Gorgeous movie-level cinematography, top-tier writing & acting, stunning choreography including THAT FAMOUS HALLWAY SCENE - really, Daredevil raised the bar for what a superhero show can do. #SaveDaredevil https://t.co/ZqP4ilCy7P— silver-sun (@a_silver_sun) April 10, 2020
Daily Reminders
Daily reminder that there are over three hundred and fifty thousand of us (at last count, 350,030) who want to see THIS actor return to THIS role.
DO. NOT. RECAST. THIS. CHARACTER.#SaveDaredevil #CharlieCox pic.twitter.com/0aoxuP8Kdc— Kristina #SaveDaredevil (@Kristina4109) April 10, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.