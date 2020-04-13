Wednesday's Quarantine Watch Party is Spider-Man: Far From Home

The Quarantine Watch Party is coming back on Wednesday night, for a unified viewing of Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man: Far From Home! Wednesday night's headliner was selected by popular demand from fans across social media after hundreds of tweets requested the Quarantine Watch Party family enjoy the European field trip adventure film together Fans across Twitter and Instagram are encouraged to join in on the Quarantine Watch Party event at 9pm ET by using #QuarantineWatchParty and #SpiderMan. This will officially be the thirteenth Quarantine Watch Party event and it is hosted by ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis!

Wednesday's event is ready to gather fans of Spider-Man from around the world in celebration of Tom Holland's most recent outing at the character, which came with Jake Gyllenhaal playing the fan-favorite villain of Mysterio! During the Quarantine Watch Party for Spider-Man: Homecoming, Flash Thompson actor Tony Revolori surprised fans and joined on Twitter, so be ready for anything!

How does it work? Simple. At 9pm ET on Wednesday night, everybody who wishes to attend the Quarantine Watch Party presses play on their respective edition of Spider-Man: Far From Home -- be it a digital download or blu-ray/4K copy. Then, viewers hop on Instagram or Twitter and post using #QuarantineWatchParty and #SpiderMan with their thoughts, jokes, debates and photos showing off their at-home theater set ups!

Late to the Party? That's okay! With the film starting at 9pm ET on the dot, it is easy to join the Quarantine Watch Party late in the game. Fast forward 15 minutes and press play at 9:15pm ET, or get a later start by jumping to the 30:00 mark of the movie and press play at 9:30pm ET, and so on until you are caught up for the best live experience with everyone else!

Want to cosplay for tonight's event? Dress up, snap a pic, and share it on social media with #QuarantineWatchParty in your post for a chance to be shared on ComicBook.com's official Twitter and Instagram accounts!

The past three weeks have been loaded with special guests for Quarantine Watch Party events. The casts and directors of films including Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange, Bloodshot, Birds of Prey, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Deadpool, and more have participated, showing off awesome behind-the-scenes looks (especially in the case of Shazam!) and offering plenty of exclusive filmmaker details (like the insights from the brilliant mind of Derrickson). Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy came with now only some fun reveals about the 2014 movie and teases of Guardians Vol. 3 but also created a worldwide Twitter trend.

Plenty of reason to stay home, be safe, and have fun together!

The Quarantine Watch Party will be hosted by Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis, as well as attended by other staff members including Adam Barnhardt, Evan Valentine, Megan Peters, Joseph Schmidt, and ComicBook Nation co-host Janell Wheeler.

ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party for Spider-Man: Far From Home begins at 9pm ET on Wednesday night!

