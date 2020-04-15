Bruce Campbell Lobbies for Cameo in Doctor Strange 2

✖

Earlier today director Sam Raimi confirmed that he'll direct Marvel Studios upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a sequel to the 2016 solo film following the Master of the Mystic Arts. Fans have been excited about this choice since it was revealed earlier this year that he would be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having previously been the architect of all three original Spider-Man movies at Sony Pictures. One person who's excited about Raimi's involvement in the series, and who is eager for a role in the film, is none other than his frequent collaborator and friend, Bruce Campbell.

When news of Raimi's confirmation began to circulate online, Campbell was quick to speak up saying "Huh. Surely, there must be SOME character to challenge the good Doctor..." We speculated earlier in the year, after Raimi was announced as being in talks, that Campbell could appear considering the pair's extended history together. Campbell has appeared in most (but not all) of Raimi's movies as a director, having worked together since before 1981's The Evil Dead. Campbell also appeared in all three of Raimi's Spider-Man movies in different roles, with a previous report revealing that he had been considered for the role of Mysterio in Raimi's Spider-Man 4.

Huh. Surely, there must be SOME character to challenge the good Doctor... https://t.co/1ZTpfoE3te — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) April 15, 2020

Despite his tweet hoping for a part in the film, Campbell has been quite vocal in the past about not wanting to "suit up" in a superhero costume for years on end, previously saying that the reason he did the Spider-Man movies was purely for Raimi.

"That's Sam Raimi all the way," Campbell shared with ComicBook.com about what drew him to those films. "Big blockbuster movies, whenever I see an actor get cast in one of those, I wince, because I go, 'Oh, that poor son of a bitch is going to be in that suit for 10 years.' If shooting schedule's seven months of shooting, you get your one month in the Bahamas, and then you're promoting for three months, then you go right back to the next sequel, back in that same f-cking suit.'"

It's worth noting that when Bruce Campbell isn't the star of a Sam Raimi movie (like in all three Evil Dead films) his appearance in the films is primarily a cameo. So should he make his MCU debut in Doctor Strange 2 it would come without the constraints of a multi-picture contract like star Benedict Cumberbatch.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode talk with Star Wars' Ashley Eckstein about the future of Ahsoka Tano, debate the proper viewing order of MCU movies, and review Final Fantasy VII remake! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.