Corroded Spider-Man Pasta Can From 1995 Opened In Viral Post

By Russ Burlingame

Earlier today, a man took to social media to promise that if he could get 1,995 retweets, he would open a can of Spider-Man pasta, released by Chef Boyardee in 1995, to see what evils lurked inside of the dinged and corroded can. It wasn't long before Matt, who runs the Twitter handle and website Dinosaur Dracula (described as "a site about 1980s toys, 1990s candy, holidays, horror movies and weird recipes"), would announce to Twitter that they had successfully passed the limit, and that he would open the cans, acknowledging that there "may be regrets."

Tonight, he shared a brief thread with his followers, documenting the opening of the can and an examination of its contents which, as you might imagine, were not only not edible but also essentially all one big piece of rusty...something...that vaguely hinted it might have been food matter at one point. But! -- and this is key for Spider-Man pasta, as we understand it -- Matt did manage to locate a Spider-Man noodle. Ish.

You can check out the thread below.

...Of course, if you're anything like us, at least some of your attention is drawn away from the "toxic monstrosity and toward the '90s-era Spider-Man and Marvel Comics logos. And that might seem like missing the forest for the trees, except that:

1) Dinosaur Dracula specifically appeals to people nostalgic for that era, and

2) Who wants to look at what was in that can?

You can follow Dinosaur Dracula above,and read p on more nostalgic stuff in his feed and website. Meanwhile, keep an eye on the comments. Some of them are pretty funny, and one user has already located a can of New England clam chowder that expired back in 2005, and has promised to open it in ten years in honor of the Spider-Man experiment.

You can also see a 1996 ad for the pasta above which, now somewhat prophetically, called it "so hot it's almost radioactive."

