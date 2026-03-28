Why Netflix Cancelled Daredevil 8 Years Ago (& Why Marvel Brought Him Back)

Daredevil is one of the best shows that Netflix ever released, and here’s why the show was cancelled and why Disney later brought it back. Unlike MCU series like Iron Man, Captain America, or Spider-Man, Daredevil is significantly darker. The mature series is filled with complex themes, graphic violence, and Matt Murdock wrestling with his Catholic faith. However, this unique tone is what made Daredevil so great, which is why fans were so disappointed when it was cancelled eight years ago.

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Luckily, Daredevil is now back in the MCU. Daredevil: Born Again has revived the iconic Netflix series, continuing many of the storylines that were featured in the original three Netflix seasons. Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is out now, showing that the MCU has fully committed to continuing the stories of Matt, Fisk, and the rest of the cast. Many new Daredevil fans may not know the ups and downs of the show’s cancellation and revival. So, here is that story.

Daredevil Was Cancelled Due To A Feud Between Netflix & Disney/Marvel

Netflix’s Daredevil was the first entry in the Defenders universe, which told an overarching story made up of shows like Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist. Daredevil ran for three seasons, and while it was critically acclaimed throughout its entire run, it was tragically canceled on November 29, 2018. It, along with the rest of Netflix’s Marvel shows, was unexpectedly brought to a halt at around the same time. Fans were distraught, as they weren’t sure if they would ever see Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock again.

Daredevil ending after season 3 wasn’t the original plan. The team behind the series had already planned out a fourth and fifth season. Season 4 would have featured Typhoid Mary, a character who was introduced in Iron Fist season 2. Meanwhile, season 5 would have seen the return of Benjamin Pointdexter as Bullseye, building off of season 3’s ending. Unfortunately, these stories were never told, with the life of Daredevil being cut short.

At the time, there were tons of rumors that Daredevil’s cancellation was Marvel’s decision. Some believed that Marvel wanted to make its own shows for Disney+, and that the company was ending its relationship with Netflix in order to move its programming to the Disney-owned streaming service. As it turns out, however, it was actually Netflix’s decision to cancel Daredevil.

There has never been an exact reason given as to why Netflix cancelled Daredevil, but some factors do explain it. Firstly, Netflix and Marvel had disagreements over the episode counts. Netflix wanted future seasons to switch to only having 10 episodes, while Marvel wanted to keep future seasons at 13 episodes (via Deadline). On top of that, Netflix knew that the titles would continue bringing new subscribers to the platform, no matter if they got new seasons or not. Since the initial Marvel deal was made, Netflix had begun investing more into its Originals, meaning that it didn’t have to rely on outside properties like those owned by Disney. All of these factors combined may have contributed to the end of Netflix’s Defenders universe.

Daredevil’s Popularity Meant His Return To The MCU Was Inevitable

As part of Netflix and Marvel’s deal, none of the Netflix Marvel characters could appear in any non-Netflix Marvel movie or TV show for two years after the show’s cancellation (via THR). This meant that, when Daredevil was cancelled in late 2018, Marvel couldn’t use him again until at the earliest late 2020. Marvel knew that Daredevil was popular, and fans knew that there was no way the MCU would ignore one of its most critically praised characters for long.

Luckily, the MCU didn’t waste much time. Matt Murdock reappeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021, and he later appeared in projects like 2022’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and 2024’s Echo. Meanwhile, Wilson Fisk appeared as the main antagonist of 2021’s Hawkeye, and later had an even bigger role in Echo. The MCU was clearly planning something, and fans knew that this meant a Daredevil revival was on the horizon.

Daredevil: Born Again was officially announced in July 2022, and after years of development, season 1 of the show finally hit Disney+ in March 2025. This revival ended up almost being a Daredevil season 4, bringing the Man Without Fear back to his full glory. Now, Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is here, showing that Matt Murdock is going nowhere, which is good news after years of waiting.