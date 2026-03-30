The MCU Just Gave Daredevil A Star Wars Superpower (& It’s Perfect)

Matt Murdock’s superpowers may not be flashy, but Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has just made them a lot more impressive. Daredevil may be a world-class martial artist, but he’s no mere vigilante; he’s actually a superhero, complete with pretty impressive powers. Daredevil’s so-called “radar sense” is something akin to echolocation, giving Matt 360-degree pinpoint awareness, and it’s complemented by other advanced senses too. It makes him rather hard to trick, as illusionist supervillains like Mysterio have learned the hard way.

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There are times when Daredevil’s radar sense is a weakness as well as a strength, of course. It can get overwhelmed in motion-rich environments, not helped by sudden sounds hurting Matt’s ears; we saw that in Born Again‘s premiere, when alarms on the boat left Daredevil uncoordinated for a moment. But the same scene also revealed a new way Matt can use his radar sense, one that is drawn more from Star Wars than the comics.

Daredevil Has a “Shatterpoint” Power

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In Star Wars, Mace Windu is noted for a Force power known as “shatterpoint.” A rare Jedi Force power, this allows him to intuitively sense the weakness in any opponent, as well as the key moments that will redirect history and doom an enemy’s plan. It’s a cool mystical ability, but it also has a very practical application, because Mace can use it in day-to-day battles as well. He can sense the weakness in any physical material, meaning he has experience breaking apart apparently strong barriers with his bare hands. Mace Windu is a living weapon, and doesn’t need a lightsaber.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2’s premiere reveals Matt Murdock can use his radar sense in a pretty similar way. The radar sense is akin to echolocation, allowing him to sense subtle variations in thickness, and thus identify a weak spot in any barrier. In the premiere, he simply breaks through one door with almost-effortless ease after briefly taking a moment to assess it. It’s shatterpoint by any other name, and Mace Windu would be proud.

There’s more to shatterpoint than just this physical element, of course, and Daredevil’s creative use of radar sense is only a pale imitation of the Force power. But it certainly shows how much more experienced Daredevil is now, given he’s never demonstrated this ability before. Even more intriguingly, he should be able to do something similar in a fight, using radar sense to spot weaknesses in an opponent’s defense and old injuries to take advantage of. Daredevil’s new and returning villains will surely take every trick to defeat.

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