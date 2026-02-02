Every MCU Character That’s Basically Immortal

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is filled with powerful characters, and some of them are even more powerful than basic entropy. The MCU has built its success on adapting the many characters of Marvel Comics into live-action, with projects on both the big and small screens earning considerable praise and popularity. Part of building the continuity that consists of the movies and TV shows of the MCU includes establishing a hierarchy of power that sets certain characters decidedly above others. While different power sets make some characters seem stronger than others, one of the most remarkable abilities in the entire franchise is the immortality enjoyed by some of the MCU’s heroes and villains.

While immortality might make an MCU character seem overpowered, it ultimately depends on how their story is handled within the franchise. For some, immortality is effectively a curse, while for others, it’s simply an expected attribute of their species or a side-effect of their remarkable abilities. There are only a handful of characters in the MCU that appear to be immortal, and they vary heavily in power, origin, and disposition.

8) Wonder Man

Image courtesy of Marvel

The question of just how powerful Wonder Man is in comparison to other MCU characters has yet to be definitively answered by the franchise, but his long-awaited debut immediately established him as an immortal figure. Just as in the comics, Wonder Man’s abilities come with immortality, making him one of the most durable figures in the franchise. Some comic book stories paint Wonder Man’s immortality in a tragic light, but he can now be considered an MCU character with endless longevity.

7) Thor

Image courtesy of Marvel

Since his introduction, Thor’s MCU story has seen him grow from an arrogant prince of Asgard to one of Earth’s most powerful defenders. His Asgardian physiology effectively renders Thor immortal, although there are certain caveats to his apparent immortality. Thor isn’t invulnerable and can therefore be killed by a powerful enough enemy. Additionally, Odin’s death reveals other ill-defined vulnerabilities among Asgardian characters, though it is implied that Thor can potentially enjoy a near-endless life, at least compared to many other MCU characters.

6) Hulk

Image courtesy of Marvel

It’s no secret that Hulk is one of the most powerful MCU characters, although the franchise has only subtly touched on the well-established idea from the comics. The nature of the Hulk in the comics is that he is an immortal god-like figure of rage channelled by Bruce Banner. The MCU hasn’t definitively confirmed this, but Hulk’s near-invulnerability certainly hints at it. If the MCU’s Hulk follows the character’s comic book story, he is another of the franchise’s immortal heroes.

5) Loki

Image courtesy of Marvel

Loki’s journey from an MCU villain to a hero has seen him become one of the most beloved figures in the entire franchise. Though Loki has been killed on-screen more than once, he is another seemingly immortal character. Much like his adopted brother, Thor, Loki’s non-human physiology seems to come with near-endless life, and with his recent power upgrade to become the MCU’s God of Stories, this only seems to have been further cemented within the franchise’s lore.

4) Khonshu (& the Ennead)

Image courtesy of Marvel

While the MCU has introduced many gods, one that received particular attention was Khonshu. The Egyptian god is another seemingly immortal figure that has been introduced into the MCU, even if only in a supporting capacity. The Ennead of other Egyptian deities, by extension, should also be considered as immortal MCU characters, as proven by their established long life-span and their very nature as gods within the franchise’s story.

3) Arishem

Image courtesy of Marvel

Arishem is undoubtedly a god-tier MCU villain, at least in terms of raw power. The Celestial made his MCU debut in 2021’s Eternals, and despite featuring in its cliffhanger ending, his story has not yet been further explored. Even so, the ancient Celestial being is one of the oldest figures in the MCU, and can be considered one of the franchise’s immortal villains.

2) Galactus

Image courtesy of Marvel

One of the most powerful aliens in the MCU, Galactus is another character in the franchise with an impossibly long lifespan. The Fantastic Four: First Steps‘ villain is established as predating the universe, having already lived billions of years since being imbued with the Power Cosmic. The Devourer of Worlds is an unstoppable force of the universe, and as such is an immortal threat to the franchise and its characters.

1) Dormammu

Image courtesy of Marvel

As an interdimensional entity, Dormammu is not bound by the same rules as the mortals of the MCU. The ruler of the Dark Dimension is immensely powerful in many ways, including being immortal by his very nature. The Dark Dimension itself is timeless, and that renders Dormammu able to outlive everyone and everything within the MCU. Despite his timeless nature, Dormammu has been shown to be beatable within the MCU, meaning that even immortal villains aren’t necessarily unstoppable.

