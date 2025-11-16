7 Most Powerful Aliens In The MCU (Who Aren’t Thor)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe features many powerful extra-terrestrial characters, although some fans immediately consider Thor the franchise’s most powerful alien. Since its beginning in 2008, the MCU has expanded massively, taking its stories out further afield than just Earth and introducing many new characters. As well as including some alien heroes, the MCU has introduced extra-terrestrial villains, many of which wield remarkable powers. And though Thor is one of the strongest alien characters in the franchise, there are many other powerful MCU characters that don’t originate from Earth. The God of Thunder may be a founding Avenger, but he doesn’t have a monopoly on otherworldly power in the MCU.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The increasing scope of the MCU has seen some truly powerful alien beings introduced into the franchise’s stories. Some are naturally powerful, while others were shown to be enhanced by artifacts or new abilities. Although Thor’s legacy as an original MCU Avenger is beyond question, he certainly isn’t the only powerful alien in the franchise.

7) Ego

There are many MCU villains who could beat the original Avengers in the franchise, and Ego the Living Planet is one of them. He has the power to control the atoms of his own being on multiple levels, making him a hugely powerful cosmic being. Though he undoubtedly has his limitations, as evidenced by his death at the hands of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Ego is one of the MCU’s most powerful alien beings.

6) Hela

Hela stands out as one of the best one-and-done MCU characters after her appearance in Thor: Ragnarok. Freed from imprisonment after the death of Odin, the Asgardian Goddess of Death immediately displaces her brothers and sets about taking the throne of Asgard. She is able to subjugate Asgard with ease, and later proves too strong for the likes of Thor, Valkyrie, and Hulk to beat in battle. Her death notwithstanding, she remains one of the most powerful MCU villains to date.

5) Odin

The MCU’s Odin is a curious character. Though he was established as one of the most powerful gods in the franchise, he never truly showed his abilities in the movies of the MCU. Even so, as the Allfather and the King of Asgard, Odin’s power levels are implied, and the respect he commands evidences that he’s a true heavy-hitter. Assuming his power in the MCU is in line with the Odin of the comics, he’s one of the franchise’s strongest aliens.

4) Thanos

As well as being the big bad of the Infinity Saga, Thanos is one of the most powerful MCU characters who died in the franchise. The Mad Titan was shown in Avengers: Infinity War as being able to easily overpower Thor and Hulk, and went on to wield all six Infinity Stones. Simply being able to withstand their power and survive indicates that Thanos is one of the strongest characters in the MCU, and when augmented by the Infinity Stones, he’s practically unstoppable.

3) Loki

Loki is considered one of the MCU’s best anti-heroes, as his character arc is one of the franchise’s most rewarding. His Asgardian upbringing and Frost Giant physiology combine with his powers of illusion to make him pretty powerful. However, Loki season 2 ended with the character getting a major upgrade, as he now serves as the MCU’s God of Stories. His control over the many timelines makes him one of the franchise’s most powerful beings, even if that power is specifically limited.

2) G’iah

Introduced in the much-maligned Secret Invasion, G’iah is a Skrull who has become one of the most powerful heroes in the MCU. As well as her innate shape-shifting ability, G’iah was enhanced by the Harvest, the collected DNA of the heroes and villains from the Battle of Earth. As of her last appearance, G’iah possesses a range of powers, including those of Captain Marvel, Groot, and Ghost, to name just a few. The sheer number of abilities she possesses makes her one of the MCU’s most powerful aliens.

1) Galactus

Although Galactus has effectively become a cosmic entity, he was originally an alien being before being transformed. Making his debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the Devourer of Worlds is filled with the Power Cosmic, and is shown to be able to decimate entire planets in mere seconds, leaving nothing behind. As such, he’s possibly the most powerful alien currently in the MCU, even though the franchise could quite possibly introduce others in the near future.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!