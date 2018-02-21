‘Tis the season of love, and while the Marvel Cinematic Universe isn’t known for their captivating love stories, there are a few heroes who’ve been the recipient of Cupid’s arrows. In fact, over the last 10 years, there’s been several relationships sprinkled throughout the films that fans have enjoyed, and since we are amidst Valentine’s Day, we’re going to pick out the 10 Best MCU Romances!

So light some candles, take your lover by the hand (or grab your favorite action figure, whatever, no judgement here) and check out our video at the top of the article to see if your favorite MCU couple landed on the list; or you can scroll down and read about our adorable choices.

10. Bruce & Natasha

Kicking off our list at No. 10 is Bruce Banner & Natasha Romanoff. While it wasn’t much, the two shared some flirtatiousness in The Avengers and then a kiss in Avengers: Age of Ultron . Both characters seem to be wary of falling in love, but Natasha’s ability to calm Bruce down when he “Hulks” out can’t be understated. Here’s hoping we see this developed further in Avengers: Infinity War .

9. Wilson & Vanessa

At No. 9 is Wilson Fisk & Vanessa. I know, it’s weird to include a villainous relationship on this list, but it’s hard to argue how much Kingpin loves Vanessa. He’s completely enamored with her, even admitting to her how dangerous he is, and she’s actually OK with it. Plus, the moment when he proposes as he’s being dragged away by the Feds is sweet in a warped kind of way.

8. Vision & Wanda

So they aren’t technically an item yet, but c’mon – we all know it’s building that way. Their interactions in Captain America: Civil War planted the seeds as the two discovered they have far more in common than maybe they initially realized. Based on the trailers we’ve seen for Avengers: Infinity War, it seems as though their relationship is going to be further explored, perhaps even tragically.

7. Luke Cage & Everyone

At No. 7 is Luke Cage & pretty much every female he crosses paths with. For real, the ladies love this guy – From Jessica Jones to Misty Knight to Claire Temple, they all love him. For the time being, it seems as though Luke has settled down a bit with Claire, but a lot of fans are hoping he gets back with Jessica Jones again soon seeing as the two are married in the comics.

6. Peter & Gamora

In the sixth spot is Peter Quill & Gamora. While the two haven’t made an official declaration of their feelings for one another, it’s pretty obvious there’s an unspoken chemistry there. Nevermind the fact that Mantis totally called out Peter for his secret feelings in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 .

5. Bruce & Betty

Popping up at No.5 is Bruce Banner & Betty Ross. No doubt, a romance that a lot of people have probably forgot about since it went down in The Incredible Hulk , the black sheep of the MCU. Since Bruce was recast, there’s been zero mention of Betty, which is too bad. Considering her father, General Ross, with William Hurt reprising the role, showed up in Civil War , fans are hoping we see Liv Tyler pop up in the future again as Betty.

4. Matt & Elektra

One of the more popular relationships from the comics, the Netflix show does a pretty good job at showing how the two have one of the more complicated romances we’ve seen. They’re intrinsically drawn to one another, but also at odds due to their philosophical differences. And what’s more romantic than that??

3. Tony & Pepper

Rounding out the top three is Tony Stark & Pepper Potts. The relationship between these two is definitely the most consistent relationship within the MCU, if not the most convincing. While they’ve had some great moments and some decent chemistry, it’s also a little jarring how Pepper will sometimes be MIA when the story feels like it doesn’t need her.

2. Scott & Hope

Initially, Hope wasn’t Scott’s biggest fans. As Antman progressed and they had some fun banter, feelings began to develop. Considering they are now going to be full-on partners in this summer’s Antman and the Wasp , expect this to become one of the best romances we’ve seen in the MCU.

1. Steve & Peggy