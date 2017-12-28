10 of the Hottest Collectibles of 2017

Entertainment Earth is closing out 2017 with a look back at their most popular collectibles for the year, and we’re unveiling them right here – along with a few additions of our own. Here’s the list (in no particular order) along with their official descriptions:

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Legacy Green Ranger Helmet – $104.99: “It’s Morphin’ Time! Cosplay as the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Green Ranger in a full-scale wearable Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Legacy Green Ranger Helmet! The Legacy Green Ranger Helmet Prop Replica is designed for long-lasting comfortable cosplay wear. The 1:1 ratio helmet can also be placed on display as a highly detailed replica to complete the ultimate Power Rangers collection. The helmet is made of PVC and ABS plastic. Helmet measures approximately 14-inches tall x 14-inches long x 9 1/2-inches wide.”

Game of Thrones Viserion Pop! Vinyl Ridez with Night King Figure – $24.99: “The terrifying Night King sits astride the resurrected dragon, Viserion, as they charge into Westeros. Funko brings the Night King and Viserion to Pop! Ridez, complete with glowing blue eyes, the tattered wings of an undead dragon and a frosty coloring. The Seven Kingdoms have never seen something so frightening, and neither has your collection. This Game of Thrones Viserion Pop! Vinyl Ridez with Night King Figure comes packaged in a window display box.”

Rick and Morty Portal Gun Light-Up Prop Replica with Sound – $14.99: “Wubba lubba dub dub! Finally, you can travel between galaxies! Pull the trigger and watch this toy gun emit a variety of lights and noises. This full-size roleplay Rick and Morty Portal Gun Light-Up Prop Replica with Sound is primarily used for travel, but don’t be afraid to use it offensively or defensively to avoid your enemies. The Portal Gun measures approximately 8 1/2-inches tall x 8-inches long x 3 1/2-inches wide.”

Ash vs. Evil Dead Ashy Slashy Puppet Prop Replica – $49.99: “Demented play with Ashy Slashy! Every day can be demented play day with your very own Ashy Slashy puppet from Season 2 of Ash vs. Evil Dead! The Ash vs. Evil Dead Ashy Slashy Puppet Prop Replica faithfully replicates Ash’s potty-mouthed little doppelganger from the asylum episodes for your (hopefully G-rated) entertainment. This is a working puppet – insert your hand and you can move the mouth, plus the arms are poseable thanks to inner articulation. Ashy Slashy is measures approximately 15-inches tall.”

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie Raphael in Disguise 1:4 Scale Action Figure – $99.99: “From the 1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, Raphael is in the disguise he uses to pass through the city unnoticed. He wears a fabric trench coat and sculpted hat and backpack, all of which are removable! Raph stands 16 1/2-inches tall and features 30 points of articulation, including double elbow joints, to fully showcase his mastery of the martial arts. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie Raphael in Disguise 1:4 Scale Action Figure is highly detailed and entirely accurate to the movie, and it comes with baseball bat, pizza slice, and sai accessories, as well as interchangeable hands.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Marvel Legends Star-Lord and Ego Action Figures 2-Pack – $39.99: “Roguish and unpredictable, Ego and Star-Lord share many of the same qualities as father and son. But when it comes to defending the galaxy as each sees fit, their approaches unquestionably differ. Imagine sending Ego and Star-Lord into Guardians of the Galaxy action with this 6-inch scale figure 2-pack from the Marvel Legends Series. With the Marvel Legends Series, both kid and adult Marvel fans can start a legendary collection of comic- and movie-based Marvel characters. The Marvel’s Ego and Star-Lord figures are highly articulated and feature a movie-inspired design, making them an awesome cosmic addition to the Marvel Legends Series.”

Star Wars Rogue One Shoretrooper and Bistan Action Figures – $17.99: “Join the fearless Rogue One Squadron with this Star Wars Rogue One Shoretrooper and Bistan Action Figure Set featuring the faceless troopers of the Empire alongside the brave Rebel Bistan. 3 3/4-inch action figures come fully articulated for battle with rocket launcher backpack, 2 projectiles, and 2 rifles.”

Wonder Woman Movie Diana Prince Pop! Vinyl Figure Exclusive – $12.99 (Sold Out): ‘She’s no ordinary secretary! From 2017’s Wonder Woman film, actress Gal Gadot picks up the mantle of Amazonian Princess. This exclusive Wonder Woman Movie Diana Prince Pop! Vinyl Figure features Diana Prince wearing her civilian disguise. She comes armed with a removable shield, just in case the day needs saving! Measuring about 3 3/4-inches tall, the Wonder Woman Movie Diana Prince Pop! Vinyl Figure comes packaged in a window display box.”

Star Wars Black Series 40th Anniversary 6-Inch Action Figures Wave 2 – $164.99 (Sold Out): “The Class of 1978 never looked better. You’ll find the greatest characters from the original Star Wars action figure line updated with over 20 points of articulation per humanoid, plus bigger and better blasters, lightsabers, and data link accessories than you’ve ever seen on a vintage Kenner-style cardback!”

Star Wars The Black Series Clone Troopers of Order 66 6-Inch Action Figures Exclusive – $99.99 (Sold Out): “Bring home an entire army in one box with this Star Wars The Black Series Clone Troopers of Order 66 6-Inch Action Figures – Entertainment Earth Exclusive. The set brings you four 6-inch scale plastic action figures in the employ of the Republic. Each features awesome weapons and amazing paint, so you really should pick up a few of them to serve the Jedi – until they decide to move in a different direction.”

The popularity of most of the items above come as no surprise, but we noticed that several big Funko releases didn’t make this list. Here are our suggestions:

Rick and Morty Pickle Rick Pop! Vinyl Figures – $10.99: Pickle Rick is available order in two flavors: standard Pickle Rick and Pickle Rick with the laser he cobbled together while engaging in a murderous rampage.

Wonder Woman Movie Cloak Sepia Pop! Vinyl Figure Exclusive: $13.99: “As seen in 2017’s Wonder Woman film – with a delightful dose of Funko Pop! Vinyl styling – actress Gal Gadot reprises as the Amazon princess in this adorable Wonder Woman Movie Cloak Sepia Pop! Vinyl Figure #229. With a unique sepia deco, she looks like she stepped straight out of a vintage photograph! Wonder Woman measures about 3 3/4-inches tall and comes armed with her sword, just in case the day needs saving.”

Hellboy Comic Hellboy with Jacket Pop Vinyl Figure – $10.99: “The out of this world characters from the Hellboy comic book series have stepped into the world of Funko! This Hellboy Comic Hellboy with Jacket Pop Vinyl Figure #01 measures approximately 3 3/4-inches tall. Comes packaged in a window display box.” The comic Hellboy Funko Pop chase variant with horns is a 1-in-6 rarity.

Justice League Glowing Silhouette Pop Figures – $13.99: The lineup includes Batman, Aquaman, Cyborg, the Flash, Superman, Wonder Woman and Green Lantern with a glow-in-the-dark look.

Stephen King’s It Pennywise Clown Pop! Vinyl Figure – $10.99: “The scariest clown in horror movie history has been given the Pop! Vinyl treatment with this Stephen King’s It Pennywise Clown Pop! Vinyl Figure #472! The demented killer clown looks true to form with his scary teeth, freaky eyebrows, and scary clown costume. Standing about 3 3/4-inches tall this must have Pop! features Pennywise holding a boat.”

