Guardians of the Galaxy Fan Makes the Perfect Adam Warlock Funko Pop

It’s but a matter of time before Adam Warlock joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe, perhaps in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 or a the very least, another cosmic-based movie shortly thereafter. In the meantime, one dedicated Guardians of the Galaxy fan has crafted the perfect Adam Warlock Funko POP!, sure to leave both Warlock fans and Funko collectors jealous. Shared online by u/IcantTieMyShoeLaces, the Pop uses one of the character’s more classic looks, with an all-black suit with a crimson cloak and cape.

As you might expect, Adam Warlock is one of the few Marvel characters that has yet to be immortalized in the hyper-collectible vinyl, hence the whole custom work needed. And, as of now, it’s not entirely clear if the character will pop up in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Earlier this month, Guardians filmmaker James Gunn reminded fans he’s never confirmed an appearance from the character was in the works.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite being a central character in the Infinity Gauntlet and Infinity War comics both Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame pulled from, the character didn’t pop up in either of the blockbusters.

“…we didn’t introduce Adam Warlock, because it’s a massive backbend and you practically have to make an Adam Warlock movie to introduce him,” Infinity War and Endgame scribe Christopher Markus previously revealed. “He just can’t walk onscreen. So, there was a brief moment where we were like, Ehhh…, and then we were like– [He points to the movie’s poster.] We have that many characters already! And then there were others we couldn’t use. Like, Silver Surfer would have been useful, but we can’t touch him. Currently.”

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Disney+ series without release dates from the studio include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

Who would you like to see play Adam Warlock in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know your thought in the comments below!