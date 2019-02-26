The Avengers Infinity Gauntlet Hat for Mad Titans on a Budget

Last April, the Infinity Gauntlet 59Fifty New Era hat was released as a SuperHeroStuff exclusive (along with a matching watch and ring) to coincide with the release of Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War. It was over-the-top in every way with a metallic gold finish on the fabric, thick embroidery, plastic Infinity Stones, and a brightly colored interior lining with illustrations. The price? A whopping $99.

With Avengers: Endgame slated to hit theaters on April 26th, a new version of the hat is on the way and you can get it for less than half the price of the original. At the time of writing, official images of the hat haven’t been released, but we do know that it will feature a golden metallic finish, allover embroidery, and Infinity Stones for only $38.99 with free shipping. Pre-orders for the hat are live right here with a ship date slated for March. Quantities appear to be very limited on the design, so reserve one while you can.

If you want to complete the look, the new Avengers Thanos Armor hoodie is available to pre-order right here for $60.99 with free shipping. It’s slated to arrive in April, so with any luck you’ll be able to wear the full Infinity Gauntlet ensemble to the theater on the premiere date and blind everyone with your magnificence.

The product page for the Thanos hoodie includes several images that give you a closer look at the detail. It has that same mix of panels and textures that we loved in other fandom hoodies in Merchoid’s lineup. It also features an embroidered Infinity Gauntlet patch on the left shoulder and two front pockets for carrying Infinity Stones. It’s available in sizes S to XXL while supplies last.

