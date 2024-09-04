Agatha All Along Creator Talks Poking Fun At Mare of Easttown

Agatha All Along is heading to Disney+ later this month, and fans are expecting it to have some interesting television connections like its predecessor, WandaVision. While WandaVision paid tribute to sitcoms throughout the decades, the trailer for Agatha All Along makes it seem like Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) is living the life of a main character in a cop show. In fact, Joe Locke previously posted a set photo featuring a chair with the title Agnes of Westview, which is clearly a play on Mare of Easttown. However, Marvel has another interesting connection to Mare of Easttown, which we recently brought up in our interview with Agatha All Along creator, Jac Schaeffer.

Back when WandaVision was nominated for multiple Emmys in 2021, the Marvel show lost some of the big awards to Mare of Easttown. Kate Winslet beat Elizabeth Olsen for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or a Movie and Julianne Nicholson beat Kathryn Hahn for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Evan Peters, who also appeared in WandaVision, won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his role in Mare of Easttown.

"Sorry. What? Yeah, sorry, we broke up there for a second, even though we're in person," Schaeffer joked when we asked if Agatha All Along was poking fun at Mare of Easttown because WandaVision lost Emmys to the HBO drama. "Truthfully, we were on that awards journey with that team. I'm very friendly with the showrunner of that show, the creator of that show, and the idea of doing a true crime procedural episode predates Mare of Easttown."

"But it certainly put a finer point on my idea and felt it had that sort of cheekiness that Agatha has. Just sort of be like, 'Oh, we were maybe in competition with this thing, and so maybe we'll do this thing over here,'" Schaeffer continued. "You're the only one, you're the only one who saw that."

"But it is entirely out of respect," she added. "And Evan Peters is in Mare of Easttown, and I adore him. I think he's a tremendous talent. So I love that show and everything in WandaVision and in Agatha All Along, whatever illusions, whatever pop culture pieces we're bringing in, it's out of love. So that's what we were doing there."

What Is Agatha All Along About?

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they're missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg, and Gandja Montiero.

Agatha All Along premieres September 19th. Stay tuned for more from our Agatha All Along interviews.