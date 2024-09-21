All the Pop Culture Witch References in Agatha All Along's End Credits

If there's one thing that Marvel has done with its Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's trained fans to sit through the credits. After all, many of the entries in the MCU have mid or post credits scenes tucked into them offering little teases of things to come. It's because of the promise of that little bit of tantalizing extra content that fans stay seated as the credits roll and while Agatha All Along doesn't have any tricks or treats hidden at the end of its first two episodes, that doesn't mean there's not something fun for fans just the same. Agatha All Along's credits are packed with all sorts of witchy references and visuals — including some iconic pop culture witches as well.

Consider them Easter Eggs of their own: the credits feature a blend of more historical references to and images of witches and witchcraft as well as plenty of spooky aesthetics, but there are also nods to things like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Bewitched, and more. We've rounded up as many of the references to pop culture we caught in the credits to Agatha All Along. It's possible that we've missed a few — Marvel is really good at those Easter Eggs, after all — but there are some pretty great nods to the great witches of entertainment here to enjoy.

Bewitched

(Photo: ABC)

That animated purple clad dark-haired witch riding her broomstick across a moonlit sky? Sure, it's likely meant to represent Agatha, but it's a direct ode to the iconic television series Bewitched. Bewitched aired on ABC from September 17, 1964, through March 25, 1972, and followed a witch who married an ordinary man, choosing to live an ordinary, magic-free life in the suburbs, something her family doesn't agree with. As you can imagine, hijinks ensue. Interestingly, WandaVision also referenced Bewitched.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

The second pop culture witch referenced in the credits is Evil Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in her witch form, commonly referred to as the "old hag". Not only does this reference serve as a nice nod to Disney broadly — Snow White is a beloved Disney animated classic and Agatha All Along is streaming on Disney+ — but it is also a nod to how many stories present witches: old, sinister, creepy, and sometimes with warts and, as Patti LuPone's Lilia puts it, poisoning apples and eating babies. Oh, and in the clip in the credits, the witch is descending into a hidden space under what appears to be a heavy door in the floor. Feels like a nod to the Witches' Road to us.

(Photo: MGM)

The third reference isn't a reference to a witch per se, but to a story with an iconic witch. We mean, of course, The Wizard of Oz. The reference here is art from L. Frank Baum's book, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and sees Dorothy Gale meeting the Cowardly Lion. The Wizard of Oz reference actually happens twice in the credits, however. Later in the credits there's a figurine dressed in black witch attire with green skin, a description befitting the Wicked Witch of the West.

Here's one you probably didn't expect to see: The Simpsons. We get an appearance from Lisa Simpson dressed as a witch in the end credits, likely from the "Treehouse of Horror XIX" episode since that episode sees Lisa dress in a witch costume for Halloween, though The Simpsons has had a number of episodes that reference witchcraft and Wicca over the years.

The Craft

(Photo: Columbia Pictures)

Perhaps the briefest but most unique reference in the credits is to 1996's The Craft. It's the only live-action clip in the credits that appears to be directly from another entertainment property and in this case, it comes from the iconic scene in which Nancy (Fairuza Balk) goes full witch to deal with Chris (Skeet Ulrich) — we'd recognize those boot tips anywhere.

Agatha All Along is now streaming on Disney+. New episodes arrive on Wednesdays.