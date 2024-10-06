Did Agatha All Along Just Drop a Major Clue About Rio’s Identity?

Agatha All Along brought Rio Vidal to The Witches’ Road in Episode 4. Aubrey Plaza‘s witch could be hiding a secret identity though. Episode 4 had some more clues that Rio Vidal could be the Marvel villain Death hiding in plain sight. Mrs. Hart tragically died during last week’s potion trial on The Witches’ Road. The coven decided to lay her to rest really quickly and continue their journey. However, Jennifer Kale, Alice Wu-Gulliver and Lillia Calderu all insist that Agaqtha Harkness sub in a new Green Witch to take the place of Sharon. Once the spell is uttered, out comes Rio Vidal, straight from the hole they buried Mrs. Hart in. Of course, this sent a lot of eyebrows sky high after the murmurs swirling on the Internet last week. Could Aubrey Plaza really be playing Death and hiding her identity from the rest of the coven so well? Let’s look at the clues:

For starters, coming out of an unmarked grave seems like a very “Death” thing to do. In addition, so much about Rio Vidal in Agatha Harkness’s true relationship hasn’t been revealed to the viewers yet. It’s clear that Aubrey Plaza’s which harbors some sort of vendetta against our favorite troublemaker. Some enterprising young Marvel fans have noticed that the death tarot card created for Agatha All Along matches up with Rio Vidal’s character design. (Pay close attention to that dagger, it’s very distinct!) We also learn that the newest member of the coven is a Green Witch. Could the flow of life and death be closely related in the MCU? This would account for her life-based powers and no one would be any the wiser…

(Photo: Aubrey Plaza in the Agatha All Along trailer. – Marvel Studios)

If Rio Vidal is really Death in disguise, it would also illuminate how she was able to tell that Joe Locke’s “Teen” isn’t Nicholas Scratch, Agatha’s lost son. A large contingent of the viewers have been piecing together the clues about the situation surrounding Nicholas Scratch and the Darkhold in this show. Last episode, Jennifer Kale basically warned Teen that he shouldn’t be so quick to trust Agatha because of her possibly sacrificing her own son to gain access to power. All of this hovers over the motivations for keeping Teen safe and the lingering possibility of turning on the rest of this coven the second her needs are met at the end of The Witches’ Road. Death might be coming to collect, and that’s even more of a reason for her to take this dangerous journey to restore her powers. We’ll have to see how the rest of the show shakes out.

What’s Up With Rio’s New Look?

(Photo: Death looking real familiar. – Marvel)

Agatha All Along brought Rio Vidal back into the fold in a massive way with Episode 4. Everyone was wondering if Aubrey Plaza’s character had been tucked away for the last few chapters of this story. But, not to fear, the Green Witch has subbed in and “she’s ready to do some damage!” There are more mysteries to unravel when it comes to Rio. But, for now, there’s an uneasy truce with our favorite coven.

The latest episode’s wardrobe change for the witch was sure to raise some eyebrows. (And even her look before the latest trial is very different from how Plaza’s character looked when she was introduced.) ComicBook took note of the tailoring and sat down with Agatha All Along costume designer Daniel Selon during the fan event for the Disney+ series. Selon ran us through all the distinct looks for each witch on the road. (Including our dearly departed Sharon! The florals will live forever.) The costume designer talked about how much care went into crafting the look for Rio Vidal. Hand dying different lace and gauze to get the perfect ragged look for our unhinged Green Witch was absolutely necessary. Check out the insight that the designer provided us.

“She is the green witch, and it was really important to draw from nature, to sort of bring about the inspiration for her costume. When you look closely, you’ll actually see there’s a lot of depth. We were looking for fabrics that were, you know, almost as thin as onion skin,” Selon told us while gesturing towards the layering in the piece. “So, you can see the layers of different foils and netting, and things that we put in layers to create the concept of a living garment. We hand dyed it. Every single thing is created by hand. Every color is controlled with hand dye and the entire garment is stitched by hand.”

Do you think Rio Vidal is secretly Death?