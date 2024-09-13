Agatha's Character Posters Tease Joe Locke's Teen Hero

Agatha All Along's new posters tease the true identity of Joe Locke's mysterious "Teen." In all the promotional material surrounding the Disney+ series, the Heartstopper star has been billed without a name. Interestingly, the new visual of "Teen" is dressed up skulking around a corner investigating with a flashlight dressed in '80s garb. It has been pointed out before during the teaser trailers for Agatha All Along that his color scheme was familiar. But, the new poster cements the Wiccan-inspired color blocking of his costume.

Wiccan is the hero alter-ego of Billy Kaplan, Wanda Maximoff's son, and the person everyone suspects Locke is playing in this show. The last time people saw Billy in the MCU, he was much younger, and in the care of Elizabeth Olsen's Avenger in Westview. At the end of WandaVision, he and his brother were wiped from existence because of their ties to Wanda's hex powers. The Halloween-themed episode of the previous Disney+ show also had Billy dressed up like a superhero in very similar colors and a headband. Marvel is leaning all the way into the references here.

(Photo: Joe Locke as "Teen." - Marvel)

ComicBook snagged a second to ask Locke about playing "Teen" and if it's been hard to keep any secrets from Agatha All Along. The actor explained that his name really was "Teen" in all of the scripts and that's what they called him on-set. But, also there's more surprises in the runtime of this show that he can't wait to discuss with other people. Check out what he had to say right here.

"It's really woven into the show and everyone's like, no," Locke told us when his mysterious identity became a topic of conversation. "I'm like, 'No. I mean it. It's genuinely [the character].'"

(Photo: Side by Side. - Marvel)

"It's frustrating sometimes because I want to talk about all the amazing things in the show, but also the amazing things in the show are only amazing if the secrets are kept until they're supposed to be," Locke continued. "The reveals and the twists and the turns are only effective if they're kept."

Fans Are Still Waiting On Mephisto Now

(Photo: Could he pop-up? - Marvel Comics)

A TV spot for Agatha All Along also teased the presence of the Darkhold in this Disney+ show. That means we're solidly in Mephisto territory again just like we were back in WandaVision. Marvel's producers and the creative team behind their new series didn't realize that the fans would take all those theories online and run with them during Scarlet Witch's show. But, they never had plans for the demon to make an appearance. It's safe to say that's probably not the case this time?

Producer Mary Livanos sat down with ComicBook to tell us about seeing the WandaVision hysteria build up from inside the Marvel Studios offices. The theories really caught some of them off-guard and people are hoping for some follow-up when it comes to things like Mephisto. "I can say that we were all very delighted by all the fan theories that came out over the course of WandaVision, some that we were very surprised by ourselves," Livanos shared. "So I think, of course, as always fans will have to tune in to find out, and unfortunately that's all I can say about that."

So, in the same way that Internet fandom took hold with WandaVision back in 2021, Marvel Studios is clearly hoping for similar luck here. In fact, although the producer couldn't say it, there might even be some payoffs for long-running story lines in Agatha All Along. Billy's true identity is only one domino to fall. The people want Wanda Maximoff back in the worst way. Along with that, introducing Mephisto before Ironheart would provide some nice continuity as well. Only a few more days until we return to Westview to unravel a bunch of these mysteries.

Are you sold that Locke is playing Billy Kaplan or do you want more proof?