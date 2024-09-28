Agatha: Aubrey Plaza's Character Spawns Wild Marvel Theory

Agatha All Along has Marvel fans cooking up some wild theories about Aubrey Plaza's character. Episode 3 didn't actually feature Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal. But, on Reddit, user Yoshimon7 has concocted a compelling theory that the witch isn't just a rival resident of WestView, but Death herself. Now, that would be a pretty lofty claim, but the evidence does feel weighty. For starters, one of the old social media teasers for Agatha All Along had the coven playing with a Ouija board. During whatever trial that ends up being, the board spells out D-E-A-T-H. If that weren't curious enough, the Death tarot card that Agatha All Along had made for the show shows "The Death" holding a knife that's almost a dead-ringer for Rio Vidal's signature weapon from Episode 1. So, there's some smoke behind this fire.

On the topic of Tarot cards, ComicBook spoke to Agatha All Along costume designer Daniel Selon. He referenced their bespoke design when it comes to Patti LuPone's Lilia Calderu. But, it seems like that comment about all the card designs being custom probably extends to the entire coven upon further inspection. Check out what the designer had to say about that right here.

(Photo: Death looking real familiar. - Marvel)

On LuPone's custom coat, Selon shared, "I loved thinking that this garment was something that was a protective garment and had some of her story on it. So, we created a deck of tarot cards and made art that then became the little embroidered vignettes that are all along the collar. We actually made our own cards! Because, everything has to be custom, everything has to be unique. You know, we have to serve Ms. LuPone. So, we created this concept of her."

The Reddit post goes even further arguing that Death is chasing Agatha Harkness because she's clung to life by stealing the powers and lifeforce of other witches. We know from WandaVision that Kathryn Hahn's character has been leeching energy for a long time now. There's also the matter of a possible child sacrifice to get possession of the Darkhold in the first place. So, Death could be coming to collect on a number of fronts this time. We'll have to wait and see what Rio Vidal does across the next few weeks of Agatha All Along.

Aubrey Plaza's Character Unlocks Agatha Harkness' Past

(Photo: (Clockwise from top left): Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza), Teen (Joe Locke), Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone), Ali Ahn (Alice Wu-Gulliver), Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata), and Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) in Marvel Television's AGATHA ALL ALONG, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Television. © 2024 MARVEL. - Marvel Television)

So many secrets swirl around Agatha All Along, especially after Episode 3's release this week. Mephisto questions, the Scarlet Witch and even the Darkhold are now things Marvel fans have to talk about. Add Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal and the lingering mystery surrounding Joe Locke's "Teen" to the pile as well. There must be a good reason to bring Plaza into the fold and Marvel producer Mary Livanos basically said as much. ComicBook asked her about getting the actress back together with Hahn during the promo for Agatha All Along. She complimented their shared dynamic and pointed out that there's a lot that viewers still don't know about Agatha Harkness. We've already gotten some new details and the show has only aired three episodes. More surprises could be on the way!

"What's really exciting about this show is that it is all-new, all-original. Agatha Harkness is the first character that never started in her own Marvel comic book to now be featured in her own show. So you really can't look to the comics or anything in the past to anticipate where this show will go," Livanos began. "Aubrey and Kathryn Hahn just have incredible chemistry on screen and off. Their relationship is mysterious by design. It's clear that they have a complicated past, and what makes, I think, that really interesting is that, because Rio Vidal is a character who has known Agatha in her past, Agatha is a character who keeps her truth very close to the vest. It's characters like Rio who are able to help peel back the truth that is Agatha Harkness."

Who do you think Rio Vidal really is? Check out all the pop culture discussion over at @ComicBook!