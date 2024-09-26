Agatha All Along Episode 3 Reveals First Witches Road Trial

Agatha All Along Episode 3 is finally here and The Witches' Road has given Agatha Harkness's coven their first trial. In the latest episode of the Disney+ series, our main character, Teen, Jennifer Kale, Lilia Calderu, Alice Wu-Gulliver and Mrs. Hart stumble into a creepy 1980s-tinged domestic test. "The Ballad of The Witches' Road" previously said, "Burn and brew with coven true / And glory shall be thine." In essence, that's what happened this week as drinking some cursed wine pushed our Potion Witch, Sasheer Zamata's Jennifer Kale, into the limelight. This ominous alcohol did all sort of strange things to the coven. It was up to the pink-hued witch to conjure up an antidote before the timer counting down to their deaths expired.

Kale sends each of the coven members on a mission in groups. Teen and Alice are tasked with getting eucalyptus from the spa area and sauna inside of the house. Lilia and the potion root through the pantries for frankincense to complete the potions. Each one of these witches are confronted by a trauma from their past. From Alice's lingering abandonment issues with her mother, to Kale being bound against her will by a doctor and drowned. Each member of the coven has to grapple with longstanding mental hurdles. Even Lilia runs across some creepy figures from her past that reference The Shining.

(Photo: The Witches Road is handing out trials. - Marvel)

The most dire of these reveals swirl around Agatha herself as she was the last to face-up to her fears about the past. Visions of a previous life race across the screen. Kathryn Hahn is on the floor emoting and imagines a baby's crib ominously sitting near her. When she approaches, the Darkhold sits where that child used to be and Agatha has to be snapped out of her stupor by the rest of her coven. The witch can't even bring herself to describe what she's seeing to the people on this journey with her. It's heartbreaking, but there's little time for that as Jennifer must complete the potion with a hair from everyone's head.

Agatha All Along Takes A Member Of The Coven Off The Board In Episode 3

(Photo: Poor Sharon! - Marvel)

When the spell comes out wrong, the coven looks at Kale for an explanation. She's drawing a blank until Agatha snaps her back to reality. The potions witch realizes that they needed some hair from Mrs. Hart. (Sharon really is on a tear during this episode.) They complete their challenge and everyone chokes down some of the potion with Debra Jo Rupp's character getting the last dose. Immediately upon completing the trial, the kitchen begins to flood. The Witches' Road allows the coven to continue their trek through the oven. Each member gets in there and finally shoves Sharon down as they shut the door behind them before they're drowned. However, it's not exactly a happy ending as Mrs. Hart didn't get her dose of potion in time.

The promotional comments surrounding Agatha All Along hinted at the possibility that each character in this show wouldn't make it out alive. Now, we've had our first casualty on The Witches' Road. Over on Marvel's Official Podcast, Marvel TV head Brad Winderbaum spoke about what fans could expect from Hahn's reintroduction to the MCU. He said it would be scary and frightening in parts. While Agatha All Along's season premiere did have some scares, the bar was raised a bit in Episode 3.

"Agatha is, it's really fun, but it's really scary and it gets quite dramatic. She's an amazing anti-hero and that show is… it lures you in with the fun of Halloween and before you know it you're crying," Winderbaum said before fall began. "I'll put it to ya that way…It's a Marvel brand of scary. It's a Halloween show. There are deadly stakes in this series. It's a fun ride but it's a dangerous one."

