Agatha All Along: Marvel's Brad Winderbaum Talks Bringing Mystery Into the MCU

Agatha All Along represents a new step into mystery for the MCU. ComicBook asked Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum about the new direction for Marvel Studios during a recent interview. Winderbaum explained that Agatha All Along really came from an idea that Jac Schaeffer had back in the WandaVision days. This time around the WestView witch will have to "persevere through this murder-mystery environment." From that kernel sprung this entire mystery of what's been going on with Agatha and what will happen when she's released from that spell that Scarlet Witch put her in. The fans he grew enamored with the puzzle box format of WandaVision sound like they're in for a great time in a few weeks when Agatha All Along gets rolling on Disney+.

Winderbaum teases where we find Agatha at the beginning, "Starting her in a Mare of Easttown-type world where you can imagine Katherine Hahn playing that role in a parallel universe, and she does it so well, as kind of the fractured spell. Because remember at the end of WandaVision, she's permanently stuck as the nosy neighbor by Wanda, as her penance for what happened in that show. And then because of the events of Dr. Strange, that spell gets shattered, but it doesn't mean she's free of it."

WandaVision's Core Mystery Took Fans On A Ride

(Photo: WANDAVISION - Marvel Studios)

The speculation train went a bit wild during the WandaVision days. Fans all over the Internet made their own theories for what was going on and the entire fandom kind of rolled itself into a frenzy. Producer Mary Livanos acknowledged some of that advanced theory-crafting when we spoke to her during Agatha All Along's press junket. While the fans sharing their takes on social media was wild for the creative team, she didn't feel like the viewers were on the right track with some of their guesses. Expect more of the same with this new Disney+ show.

"I can say that we were all very delighted by all the fan theories that came out over the course of WandaVision, some that we were very surprised by ourselves," Livanos recalled. "So I think, of course, as always fans will have to tune in to find out, and unfortunately that's all I can say about that."

Livanos would even have some comment on that post-credit scene from The Marvels that sent the fandom spiraling again. "I think fans and myself will have to tune in to find out," she mentioned when asked about that reveal.

