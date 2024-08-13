Agatha All Along: Kathryn Hahn Talks Hocus Pocus Inspiration

Agatha All Along‘s Kathryn Hahn says that Hocus Pocus serves as an inspiration for the upcoming Disney plus series. Total Film caught up with Agatha Harkness herself to talk about her return to the MCU. In the interview, Hahn described a range of tones for Agatha All Along. Titles like Practical Magic and Hocus Pocus came up over the course of their conversation. It seems like the Disney+ series will try a balancing act of real timely scares and campy Halloween fun. That mix absolutely worked for Hocus Pocus, so maybe it will provide a bit of magic for Agatha too.

Hahn explained, “There’s some Nancy Myers in there, there is, [as] for witches, some of the friendship of Hocus Pocus – the deep sweet friendships – and also the terror of Practical Magic, of stuff like Poltergeist or E.T.” So, there are some really good bones for “Spooky Season” over on Disney+ this year.

(L-R): Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), Teen (Joe Locke), Mrs. Hart/Sharon Davis (Debra Jo Rupp), and Ali Ahn (Alice Wu-Gulliver).

Her co-star Aubrey Plaza also had to give a read on the series. “The Craft is one that I felt was really totally coming through. That movie gets hardcore scary, and what’s cool about The Craft is one [thing] about Agatha. It really rides the line. There are times when it’s really funny and almost has this campy quality, but then there are times it just gets really dark and grounded and scary.”

What Brings Agatha Harkness Back?

Kathryn Hahn is back as Agatha Harkness.

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

