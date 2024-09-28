Agatha All Along: Is THAT Character Actually Dead?

Marvel Studios is officially in its Agatha All Along era, with the live-action series now underway on Disney+. A sequel and spinoff to the events of 2021's WandaVision Disney+ series, Agatha has already delivered some unique twists and turns, all while taking its protagonists down the ever-evolving Witches' Road. Now that the third episode of Agatha All Along is out into the world, a new question has popped up — could the series' first apparent casualty be more than meets the eye? Spoilers for the first three episodes of Agatha All Along lurk below! Only look if you want to know!

The third episode of Agatha All Along shows the coven arriving to the facade of a fancy costal house, where their first trial involves consuming and feeling the emotional side effects of a poisoned bottle of wine. This proves to be particularly complicated for Sharon Davis (Debra Jo Rupp), who was brought into the coven by Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) despite not having any magical powers. By the end of the episode, it seems as if the poison's antidote can not reverse Sharon's condition in time, and she dies in the forest of the Witches' Road soon after.

The question is: is Sharon actually dead? For starters, Episode 3 of Agatha All Along is titled "Through Many Miles of Tricks and Trials", which could very well hint at her death being a red herring. On a narrative level, it would make sense for Sharon's apparent death to be part of the larger trials of the Witches' Road, potentially as a way to bond the remaining coven together and remind themselves of the stakes ahead.

And even if Sharon is dead by the end of Agatha All Along Episode 3, that doesn't mean that she necessarily has to stay that way. The very nature of the Marvel universe, both onscreen and in the comics, often leads to characters being resurrected in some fashion. In the comics, the Witches' Road is also a place for ghosts to haunt travelers, something that has already led fans to speculate that WandaVision's Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) will appear on Agatha All Along as an apparition. Regardless of whether or not that happens, it would be an interesting twist for Sharon to materialize as a ghost to join the coven on the remainder of their journey, especially since she does not appear to possess magic of her own. Based on recent comments by the actress, it certainly sounds like her storyline isn't immediately over.

"How much of this have you seen?" Rupp asked TVLine in a recent interview, before adding, "So, you need to watch more. But yes, I'm very pleased with Sharon's arc."

What Is Agatha All Along About?

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they're missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

