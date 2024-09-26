The Ghost Rider Easter Egg You May Have Missed in Agatha All Along Episode 3

Agatha All Along Episode 3 got MCU fans in uproar with its Mephisto name-drop but how about that Ghost Rider Easter egg connection? The devil is in the details...

Agatha All Along Episode 3 "Through Many Miles / Of Tricks and Trials" finally gave Marvel Cinematic Universe fans what they've been waiting years for, by finally name-dropping Mephisto, Marvel's most nefarious devil. However, the real devil is always in the details, and while the name "Mephisto" got a lot of fans' attention, the real Easter egg to take note of is who first dropped the name. That's because Agatha All Along may have been setting up more than just one major occult character with its Mephisto mention.

WARNING: SPOILERS FOLLOW!

In Agatha All Along Episode 3, Agatha and her coven take on the first trial of the Witches' Road, which sees them trapped in a retro-style and poisoned by magic wine. The challenge is for the witches to bond together and concoct a potion that will cure the poison – a task that largely falls on the shoulders of potions expert Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata).

Before the witches come together, however, they are at odds with one another; Jennifer tries to mess with Agatha's new "pet," Teen (Joe Locke), by throwing shade at the mischievous Ms. Harkness. Jen exposes the rumors of Agatha's past: how she allegedly traded her own infant son for the Darkhold. She drops more rumors about what happened to Agatha's son, with theories including the fact that he's a demon or an "agent of Mephisto."

Agatha All Along's Mephisto Mention Is Also A Ghost Rider Easter Egg

Jennifer Kale may know much more than she's letting on about Mephisto and his agents – because one of those agents may be part of her bloodline.

In Marvel Comics lore, Jennifer Kale is also a powerful sorceress – an ally of Man-Thing and other supernatural heroes. However, Jen is also the descendant of "Noble Kale," a 17th-century Puritan man named Noble Kale, whose corrupt Pastor father sold his soul to Mephisto. However, Noble contained part of the Medallion of Power, which housed the power of the Spirits of Vengeance, which Mephisto activated, transforming Noble into the Ghost Rider of his era. Noble ended his service being trapped in the void, to be bound to the first-born child in each generation of his family. That binding lasted all the way up to Dan Ketch / Ghost Rider, who is actually one of Noble Kale's descendants, as well.

Mephisto has a long reach across the Marvel Universe that goes back ages. He arguably has a hand (direct or otherwise) in the creation of so many of the supernatural heroes and villains we know – be it Ghost Rider, Blackheart, or Scarlet Witch's children Wiccan and Speed. So if Agatha All Along is positioning him to be THE big bad of the Supernatural MCU, getting these characters (Wiccan, Jen Kale, Agatha, Ghost Rider) along the same lines is key.

Agatha All Along streams new episodes on Wednesday nights on Disney+.