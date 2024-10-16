Agatha All Along: Joe Locke Reveals The Real Significance of Alice’s Death

While fans of Agatha All Along are still reeling from Teen’s identity being revealed, there’s still the matter of the major death that took place in the last episode. Alice (Ali Ahn) died when Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) began siphoning her magical powers, leaving Joe Locke’s Teen, aka Billy Maximoff / Wiccan, enraged and out for revenge. If it weren’t for Alice’s death, Agatha may not have figured out that Billy is the Scarlet Witch’s son. Those events are the springboard for the final episodes of Agatha All Along, and one of the players involved is exploring what it all really means.

ComicBook spoke to Joe Locke following the big Wiccan reveal in Agatha All Along, with the Heartstopper star diving into how Alice’s death impacts Billy and the series going forward.

“I always saw that scene as the last time we see Teen in his true, full innocence before he goes and tries to kill three of his friends,” Locke joked. “The last time you see your fully innocent Teen until the reveal of ‘He’s been lying this whole time!’ And, I think it’s that, that pushes him over the edge. I think he has a very optimistic sense of people and, maybe wrongly so?”

He continued, “Alice, as a character, is the one that I think Teen bonds to the most and the quickest. She lets him in before she lets anyone else in. He feels so betrayed by Agatha that she could do that to Alice. Then, this debate if she could control it, or meant to, or not. But, that’s something that is for the audience to decide. He certainly thinks that she could have stopped it.”

He then spoke about all the emotions at play when it came time to film the death scene with Alice.

“It’s quite an emotional scene to film, seeing your friend on the floor, actually looking dead, because again, practical makeup,” Locke points out. “Yeah, it was quite emotional, in a good way. It was fun, not weird, a sadistic fun way.”

Agatha All Along trailer has a surprising WandaVision callback

The midseason trailer for Agatha All Along features Kathryn Hahn’s titular Agatha Harkness referring to Teen as Billy Maximoff. We see footage of upcoming scenes remaining in the Disney+ series, including a look back at Billy, an Eastview resident, witnessing the red hex that Wanda Maximoff cast over Westview in WandaVision. Billy then screams as his mother swerves to avoid hitting a car on the road. The flashback ends with the car slamming into a tree. Eagle-eyed fans may remember Agatha mentioning a fatal car crash that happened in Eastview earlier in Agatha All Along. It looks like Billy was involved in that crash, which led him to search out Agatha so he could follow her down the Witches’ Road.

What is Agatha All Along about?

The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.