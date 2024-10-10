Agatha All Along Reveals Teen’s Identity With a Major Twist Ending

We are officially halfway through Agatha All Along, Marvel Studios’ newest and spookiest new Disney+ series. In addition to continuing the events of WandaVision, the episodes thus far have raised some fascinating questions about their colorful cast of characters. One of the biggest has been the true identity of the show’s mysterious Teen (Joe Locke) — and it looks like we finally have our answer. Spoilers for Episode 5 of Agatha All Along below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode takes the coven through their latest trial, an emotional reckoning for Agatha themed in the aesthetic of an ’80s teen slasher. As the rest of the witches begin to learn about Agatha’s deadly past — as well as her strained relationship with her mom, who appears as a ghost to haunt her daughter — things suddenly take a turn for the worst. Agatha drains Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn) of her magic, appearing to kill her in the process, which upsets Teen. When back on the Road, Teen confronts Agatha about Alice’s death, taking issue with the idea that witches can kill as long as it serves their own personal goals. Agatha coy remarks that Teen is “just like [his] mother”, and he retaliates in a major way, trapping Agatha, Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata) and Lilia Calderu (Patti Lupone) beneath the Road’s muddy surface. Teen is able to do so thanks to light blue energy that radiates from his fingertips, as an ornate crown magically appears on his forehead. While it is never said outright, this seems to visually confirm the prevailing fan theory — that Teen is secretly an older Billy Maximoff / Wiccan, one of the sons of Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

Granted, Episode 5 of Agatha All Along does briefly present some red herrings for Teen’s identity earlier in the episode. Another prevailing theory has been that he is secretly Nicholas Scratch, Agatha’s son who she traded to Mephisto years ago — which could be another alternate way to read the “just like your mother” comment. But all signs seem to point towards Teen being Billy, from his mysterious past (which is not unlike the Billy Maximoff/Billy Kaplan switcheroo in the comics) to the visual similarities between his crown and Wanda’s Scarlet Witch ensemble. Hell, even the outfit he wears during the ’80s-themed trial resembles the comic-accurate Wiccan costume, down to the headband. While we’ll most likely have to wait until Episode 6 of Agatha All Along to get a definitive answer — and to discover the fate of the coven’s other witches — the ending sets up some major stakes for the remainder of the season.

What Is Agatha All Along About?

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

New episodes of Agatha All Along debut Wednesdays at 9/8c on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

