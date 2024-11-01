Marvel Made Agatha All Along Showrunner Use Very Specific Wording About Wanda Being Alive or Dead

Agatha All Along kept Marvel Cinematic Universe fans guessing all season about whether or not Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) would be making her return as Scarlet Witch. Last we saw, Wanda seemingly died at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, after going on a murderous rampage across realities as the Scarlet Witch. However, Agatha walked a tightrope line about referencing Wanda and her current status – and that was very intentional.

WandaVision writer and Agatha showrunner Jac Schaeffer is out doing post-show interviews following the Agatha All Along finale, and in a new interview, she addresses the show’s ambiguity about outright revealing whether or not Wanda is dead or alive. Specifically, Schaefer was asked about the line from Aubrey Plaza’s Death in Agatha Episode 1, where Death says “That witch is gone, and all copies of the Darkhold with her.” Agatha never really engages Billy Maximoff’s (Joe Locke) multiple inquiries about his mom’s status, and from what Jac Schaeffer says, Agatha couldn’t give us that answer, while Rio Vidal/Death wouldn’t give it:

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s my opinion — and these stories will move ahead, and who knows what it will be — it’s my opinion that Agatha does not know [if Wanda is alive],” Schaeffer told Deadline. “And yeah, it’s my opinion that Rio does.”

Schaeffer then gave MCU fans a whole new set of theories to chase, when she revealed that Marvel Studios had specific wording they insisted get used when discussing Wanda: “I think the word ‘gone’ is important. I was instructed to use the word ‘gone.’”

What Happened To Wanda After Doctor Strange 2?

“Gone” is a very charged word for Marvel Studios to stick on – especially after we now know the ending of Agatha All Along. The finale concludes by setting Billy Maximoff and Agatha Harkness’s ghost on the quest to locate the body where his twin brother Tommy’s soul now resides. The final Agatha episodes ran through it rather quickly, but during Agatha and Billy’s big seance spell in Episode 8, it was determined that Tommy’s spirit was still “out there” somewhere, not completely gone, and that Billy simply needed to locate him and pull him back to the physical world. If that sort of resurrection or spirit transference can be done with a “person” that was originally a hex manifestation, then why not the Scarlet Witch?

We still don’t know what happened when Wanda used her unrivaled powers to destroy all copies of the Darkhold in every reality, while also destroying the original inscriptions of the Darkhold spells, in the walls of Wundagore Mountain. Falling mountain debris wouldn’t be enough to kill the Scarlet Witch – it was more the expulsion of so much power, plus the assumed feedback or cost of destroying the Darkhold that seemed to doom Wanda.

Agatha All Along has made it clear that witchcraft and magic make the laws of life and death much more bendable and/or negotiable than they are for non-magic beings. Wanda is more likely stuck in some other dimension or non-physical state of being just waiting for a skilled sorcerer to restore her.

So, Scarlet Witch: “gone” for now, but hopefully back soon.

Agatha All Along is streaming on Disney+.