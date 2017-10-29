‘Agent Carter’: Hayley Atwell Shares Reunion Photo With Howard Stark

Hayley Atwell, the actress who played Agent Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reunited with the MCU’s young Howard Stark.

Atwell shared a photo to Instagram of herself with Dominic Cooper, who played Howard Stark in Captain America: The First Avenger and the Agent Carter television series.

Found this hunk of a hairdo #HowardStark

It’s unclear where exactly the photograph was taken, though Dominic Cooper is an English actor and Atwell is currently filming Disney’s Christopher Robin movie in the United Kingdom.

Atwell’s Peggy Carter was a breakout from Captain America: The First Avenger. She proved so popular that she received a Marvel One-Shot short, which then led to a television series on ABC. The series lasted two seasons and followed Carter on missions for the SSR, the precursor to SHIELD, after Captain America’s disappearance, facing enemies like Dr. Faustu, Leviathan, and Madame Masque.

Cooper guest starred as Howard Stark on Agent Carter, though Stark’s butler, Edwin Jarvis (played by James D’Arcy), was more directly involved with Carter’s adventures. Cooper moved on to star in AMC’s adaptation of the cult classic comic book series Preacher, which was just renewed for a third season.

Atwell recently reunited with some other members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe during a photo shoot in Atlanta. She shared photos with stars Paul Bettany and Cobie Smulders, Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, and Marvel producer Louis D’Esposito.

Though Peggy Carter died at the time that the events of Captain America: Civil War were unfolding, there has been some speculation that Atwell will return to her role for an upcoming Marvel project. More specifically, a photo of Atwell with motion capture dots on her face suggests she may be returning in a Marvel film that is currently in production.

One possibility is Avengers 4. The presence of the Time Stone means that flashbacks and time travel aren’t out of the question. Atwell appeared as Carter in the fantasy that Scarlet Witch trapped Captain America in during Avengers: Age of Ultron, though in that flashback she appeared as she was in the 1940s before Cap was frozen in ice.

On the other hand, Ant-Man and the Wasp is also filming and rumor has it the film will include a flashback to the 1980s. Atwell appeared as an older Agent Carter in the first Ant-Man movie, so perhaps she’s coming back for more in the sequel.