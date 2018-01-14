Hayley Atwell Reveals Ideas for ‘Agent Carter’ Season 3

After first debuting as a major character in Captain America: The First Avenger, Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) went on to star in her own show on ABC for two seasons while continuing to make cameos in various Marvel Cinematic Universe flicks like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Ant-Man before dying of natural causes during Captain America: Civil War.

Atwell was a guest at ACE Comic Con this weekend and spoke about her time in the MCU as Peggy Carter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’d be curious to know what the fans for her [Peggy Carter]. Some people have said they want to see her founding S.H.I.E.L.D,” Atwell reflected when asked about what she thinks Agent Carter would have done off-screen after her show ended. “You have that aspect of it, she’s able to let go in some ways — of Cap — and move on to Sousa.”

Carter first debuted in live-action alongside Chris Evans in the first Captain America movie. She then received a well-received one-shot, after which ABC decided to bring the character to network television as a show.

Agent Carter aired for a total of 18 episodes between two seasons before eventually being cancelled by ABC in May 12, 2016. Despite the cancellation, many fans have continued campaigning for a return of the shows and Atwell herself has some ideas on what a potential third season could feel like.

“She’s a great cause and she takes action, so there’s so many things going on socially from the 50s to when she passes, that I think she’d have loved to be a part of,” Atwell said. “There are so many things so could have been a part of, and probably did do. It could probably fill another season, I’m sure. I hope.”

To date, Atwell has appeared in four MCU movies in addition to Agent Carter and some Marvel-based animated projects like Avengers: Secret Wars (2017). Her next project is a role as Evelyn Robin — the titular character’s on-screen wife — in Christopher Robin, a live-action adaptation of Winnie-the-Pooh slated for release on August 3, 2018.