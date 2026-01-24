Marvel’s Most Underrated Disney+ Show Gets Disappointing Season 2 Update

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has released some great shows on Disney+, but many of them are often overlooked, dismissed, and unfairly underrated. That said, many of the shows are even better than some of the movies that have come out over the past few years. From the genuine masterpieces like WandaVision, Ms. Marvel, and Loki to the unfairly overlooked gems like Werewolf-By-Night, Ironheart, and Agatha All Along, there is a lot to love from the MCU’s Disney+ output. However, thanks to fans’ often disinterest in even seeing if a show is good or not, many great series are not getting second seasons.

Wonder Man showrunner Andrew Guest spoke with The Direct about his upcoming Marvel series. There has been a lot of will they or won’t they talk about Hawkeye Season 2, with Jeremy Renner initially turning down an “insult offer” to return, but then later saying he will “always dance with Marvel.” When asked about the chances of the underrated Hawkeye getting a second season, Guest didn’t have the most optimistic outlook on the situation. Guest actually was working on Hawkeye Season 2, but said “the timing didn’t work out.”

“We did explore creatively what Season 2 of Hawkeye might be if we were able to do it,” Guest said. “Unfortunately, the timing didn’t work out in terms of Marvel and all the various pieces that need to come together, but I loved working on ‘Hawkeye.’ I think [Jeremy] Renner and Hailee Steinfeld are so terrific together, and I would love to see more of those two.”

What We Know About Hawkeye Season 2

Image Courtesy of Marvel

This seems confusing because Jeremy Renner said that they are trying to get around to doing the second season of Hawkeye. However, the timing might make it impossible to do for at least the next three or four years, and by that time, it might be too late, and things would have changed too much. This year, Wonder Man and VisionQuest are coming out, as is the second season of Daredevil: Born Again. After that, Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters and will likely end Earth as we know it.

That means anything that comes out in 2027 will either have to play into the world after Doomsday, or it will have to be something like Black Widow, where it takes place in the past. Avengers: Secret Wars comes out during the Christmas 2027 holiday season, and then the MCU will be rebooted, and the focus will go to the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and likely the Champions. That is where Hawkeye could return, but with the focus on Kate Bishop and not Clint Barton.

