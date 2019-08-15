Agents of SHIELD Bringing Back Patrick Warburton for Final Season

The final season of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will bring back a lot of familiar faces as it makes a journey through the time stream, including a surprising appearance from a fan favorite actor. With the team heading back to the past, there’s a chance that they could run into Rick Stoner, and now actor Patrick Warburton has confirmed his return.

While speaking at Dublin Comic Con this past weekend, Warburton was asked about a possible return and he confirmed that he’s already filmed his scenes — which makes sense because the show’s production has already wrapped shooting on Season 7.

“Yeah I’m coming back. I shot some stuff recently with those guys,” Warburton revealed. “That was a lot of fun.”

Warburton’s Agent Stoner appeared in archival footage from the 1970s in Season 5, so the fact that he’s coming back makes it clear that the team will be bouncing around in different time periods. In the Season 6 finale, they are shown to have traveled back to the 1930s, but it seems like their time there is only temporary.

Many fans were shocked to learn about Agents of SHIELD‘s Season 7 finale being the end of the series, but executive producer Jeph Loeb explained to ComicBook why it was time to end.

“So we were about halfway through the season and they [the network] called again and said, ‘this is great, do you have a great idea for season seven?’ And we were like…nope,” Loeb told us at San Diego Comic-Con. “And at this time we all got together and said ‘look if we’re going to do this, let’s make this the last hurrah. Let’s go out with a parade. Let’s end the story so that we can do it on our terms because the problem is that it’s never the studio’s decision. It’s always the network’s decision and so we said let’s take the risk. Let’s go back to them and say we’ll do it as long as we can end the show.”

With Agents of SHIELD coming to an end, we’ll likely see a lot of familiar faces coming to say goodbye.

We don’t know when the show will premiere, but expect Agents of SHIELD Season 7 to arrive on ABC sometime in 2020.

