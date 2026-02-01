7 B-List Marvel Heroes Who Still Haven’t Been in Movies (& Deserve One)

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has featured many Marvel characters, there are still many great characters in the comics that haven’t yet been adapted. The movies of the MCU have brought many heroes to life on the big screen, deftly adapting them into live-action as part of one of the most successful movie franchises of all time. Outside of the MCU, other Marvel movies have introduced characters from the comics in live-action, with many heroes having appeared in blockbuster efforts across the years. However, the continuity of Marvel Comics is long and broad, and the movies made so far have only scratched the surface when it comes to Marvel’s heroes.

The early days of the franchise took the B-list comic book hero Iron Man and established him as one of the best MCU characters, and there are many others who could similarly shine on the big screen. The MCU has built considerable success not just around familiar heroes, but also more obscure figures from the comics. Some of the B-list heroes not known by a wider audience could be exceptional if written and cast correctly. Simply put, these heroes deserve to appear in Marvel movies.

7) Moondragon

While Moondragon was seemingly briefly mentioned in Guardians of the Galaxy, the line was designed to give Drax a tragic backstory, and announced that the powerful hero was dead within the franchise’s continuity. Drax’s daughter in the comics is the hero Moondragon, who is one of the Marvel Universe’s most powerful telepaths. Sadly, as she was already declared dead, it seems that Moondragon is one Avengers member we’ll never see in the MCU.

6) Nighthawk

Often described as Marvel’s answer to DC’s Batman, Nighthawk is one of the comics’ B-list heroes whose story would be perfect for the MCU. A supervillain-turned-hero, Nighthawk’s redemption arc is a great story, and his connection in the comics to other MCU characters, such as Daredevil and Mephisto, provides a clear entry point for the character into the franchise. The MCU briefly used the name of one iteration of the character in the One-Shot All Hail the King, but he hasn’t been featured in any real capacity as a hero or a villain.

5) Quasar

Quasar is far from one of the best-known Marvel heroes, but that isn’t to say that he’s not incredibly powerful. A moniker used by multiple characters throughout Marvel Comics’ history, Quasar is a powerful cosmic Avenger whose power stems from the Quantum Bands, which have already been introduced into the MCU in connection with Ms Marvel. Seeing the long-standing Wendell Vaughn iteration of Quasar actually feature in the MCU would be a great use of the character, as he has so much cinematic potential.

4) Balder

The brotherhood of Thor and Loki has played a major role in the MCU’s story, but in the comics, they have another brother. Balder the Brave is Odin’s other son, based on the Norse god of the same name. Though he came close to making an appearance and has been referenced in the franchise, his MCU cameo was scrapped. Considering the popularity of both Thor and Loki, Balder would be a logical addition to the franchise’s ongoing story.

3) Jericho Drumm

The character Jericho Drumm has gone by several names since his introduction, most notably Brother Voodoo and Doctor Voodoo. One of his biggest Marvel moments was becoming the Sorcerer Supreme, highlighting his impressive power level within the Marvel Universe. While his original characterization might need reworking to better suit the modern climate, Drumm could prove popular as one of the MCU’s powerful magic users.

2) Demolition Man

Demolition Man is one of the most promising B-list heroes in Marvel’s entire catalog, but he has repeatedly been overlooked and wasted by chances to adapt him into the movies. A version of the character was wasted by Captain America: Brave New World, as a soldier named Dennis Dunphy is introduced and unceremoniously killed. His story in the comics is complex, tragic, and powerful, though the comic-accurate hero version of the character has not yet been attempted in a live-action movie.

1) Squirrel Girl

Of all the Marvel superheroes that need a great movie, Squirrel Girl is one of the most often cited by fans. The B-list hero is a conduit for some of the Marvel Universe’s less-serious stories, but she’s easily powerful and charismatic enough to carry a solo movie. As well as appealing to audiences of all ages, Squirrel Girl is an excellent hero from the comics that has never been featured in a movie, and it’s a waste of one of Marvel’s most lovable characters.

