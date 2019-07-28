Agents of SHIELD Star Chloe Bennet Confirms the Series Will Wrap This Week

Agents of SHIELD is the longest-running television show in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it’s officially coming to an end after the seventh season. Next week will see the show’s sixth season finale, so fans have about a year before they officially say goodbye to the team. However, the final season is currently in production, and according to one of the stars, Chloe Bennet, this week will mark the end of an era for the show’s cast and crew.

Two more days of shooting #AgentsofSHIELD and then we wrap forever. After 7 years, damn my heart is feeling all kinds of crazy right now. — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) July 28, 2019

Many fans commented on the post, all sad to see the show come to an end:

“Stooop it I’m already sad and I just watch the show, I can’t imagine what y’all are feeling,” @CrazyGirlVids wrote.

“DON’T GO THERE CHLOE PLEASE!! I am so sad already,” @dailybennet added.

“The thought of the show ending was enough you didn’t have to go THERE,” @itsjustanx replied.

“Man. It’s hard for US- I can seriously only imagine how weird it is for you guys. Thank you, Chloe. You rock,” @MaybeMander wrote.

“We still have a season to go through but I’m all kinds of emotional knowing that in a few days y’all will be saying goodbyes,” @iamwintermute commented.

The series may be coming to an end, but there’s a lot to look forward to in season seven. In fact, a recent photo of the series’ wrap gifts could be a clue to an Agent Carter crossover episode.

Agents of SHIELD stars Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson/Sarge), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Leopold Fitz), Henry Simmons (Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke).

The two-part season six finale of Agents of SHIELD airs Friday, August 2nd on ABC at 8/7c.