Agents Of SHIELD Star Clark Gregg Shows His Support For Save Daredevil

Now that Netflix has canceled all of its Marvel series, it will take a few years before any Marvel Cinematic Universe show come close to the run of Agents of SHIELD, which is releasing its seventh and final season next year. Despite being a part of the first and longest-running MCU show, the Agents of SHIELD stars are happy to show some love to the other Marvel properties. Clark Gregg, who is best known for playing Agent Phil Coulson, has been an outspoken supporter of Daredevil for quite some time. Recently, the actor posted to his Instagram stories that he was checking out Betrayal, the Broadway play currently starring Daredevil‘s Charlie Cox as well as Tom Hiddleston, who plays Loki in the MCU. The actor used #SaveDaredevil in his post, which you can check out in his stories here. In case the story expires before you get the chance to view it, check out a screenshot from a fan’s tweet below:

CLARK GREGG SAID DAREDEVIL RIGHTS pic.twitter.com/DAd5XSqVRh — gail (so tired) (@alianovnasx) October 6, 2019

This isn’t the first time Gregg has spoken about Daredevil. Back when the show’s cancellation was announced, the Agents of SHIELD star congratulated the cast and crew in a heartwarming post:

Videos by ComicBook.com

While there are no current plans to revive Daredevil, fans of the series are not giving up. In fact, there was a Save Daredevil party during New York Comic Con this weekend, and Cox crashed the event.

As for Agents of SHIELD, executive producer Jeffrey Bell and co-showrunner Jed Whedon recently teased that the upcoming final season will be an explosive one.

“I’ll say this: We swung for the fences in season seven. And sometimes when you swing for the fence, you hit home runs…,” Bell told TV Line.

“There are some bonkers episodes [coming],” Whedon added. He also teased that the upcoming season features “some of our most purely entertaining episodes, and we hope people enjoy them as much as we did. We definitely swung for the fences.”

The first six seasons of Agents of SHIELD and all three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix.