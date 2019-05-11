Ming-Na Wen Says Agents of SHIELD Has Departed From Following Marvel Cinematic Universe

The season premiere of Agents of SHIELD finally aired last night, and fans were left with lots of questions. Who is Sarge? What was going on with Fitz’ eyes? Where the heck is Deke? However, one question has been frustrating fans ever since they found out Avengers: Endgame jumps five years into the future. Agents of SHIELD fans have known for a while that the new season would take place one year after season five, which seemed to align with Avengers: Infinity War (they name-dropped Thanos at one point). However, after an interview with Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), TV Line reports that the new Agents of SHIELD season is supposed to take place pre-Snap.

“So, the Snap hasn’t happened yet,” Wen confirmed. “I think at this point it’s safe to say that we have departed from following the [Marvel] Cinematic Universe in that sense, and are just telling our own stories and our own situations. All this is happening pre-Snap.”

While we’re happy to have some kind of explanation, it’s slightly disappointing to know the show is veering away from the movies, especially since they’ve tied in so nicely in the past. If only they hadn’t mentioned Thanos last season, it’d be easier to swallow that season six was happening earlier. However, Agents of SHIELD is still great on its own, and this mild disappointment pales in comparison to how excited we are to see what the new season has in store.

The first episode, “Missing Pieces,” was directed by Clark Gregg and saw everything from the tease of a new SHIELD Academy, the addition of an LGBTQ character, a new romance for Yo-Yo, and more. The new season of Agents of SHIELD was shortened to only 13 episodes, but Gregg has promised this season will be “big and loud and badass.”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe series stars Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson/Sarge), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Fitz), Henry Simmons (Mack), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke).

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights on ABC at 8/7c.

