Agents Of SHIELD Episode 7 Sneak Preview Released

After tonight’s fiery episode of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, we are all anticipating more Ghost Rider!

The shocking origin story of Robbie’s transition into Ghost Rider was finally revealed as the lives of Coulson and the team hanged in the balance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, we also found out that we have to wait until November 29 for the next episode. ABC did release a sneak peak at Episode 7 teasing that the Spirit of Vengeance will be continuing his demonic quest when the series returns.

You can watch a few action scenes of Ghost Rider in the sneak peak video below:

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leo Fitz, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons and Henry Simmons as Agent Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie.

Guest starring are Jason O’Mara as Director Jeffrey Mace, Gabriel Luna as Robbie Reyes, Lorenzo James Henrie as Gabe Reyes, Maximilian Osinski as Agent Davis, Patrick Cavanaugh as Burrows, Jose Zuniga as Eli Morrow, Kerr Smith as Joseph Bauer, Lili Birdsell as Lucy Bauer, Dan Donohue as Frederick, Ward Roberts as Hugo, Usman Ally as Vincent and Shaun Clay as Tac Agent Wilder.

Agents of Shield will return to ABC on November 29 at 10 p.m. EST