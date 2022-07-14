Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani Weighs in on if Agents of SHIELD Is MCU Canon

When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Phase Four has opened quite a can of worms with the multiverse. Between Loki, What If...?, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and more movies and shows from the last year, it seems anything is now possible in the MCU. However, that's not stopping fans from continuing the longstanding canon debate. Warning: Ms. Marvel spoilers ahead! Now that the finale of Ms. Marvel revealed Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is a mutant and not an Inhuman like in the comics, people are continuing to question whether or not Agents of SHIELD is canon since it has a major focus on Inhuman characters. Vellani recently took part in a Reddit AMA and gave the perfect answer when asked if the ABC series is canon.

"Isn't everything canon now?" Vellani simply answered when asked about Agents of SHIELD. It's no secret that Vellani is a Marvel expert, so we're inclined to agree with her response.

Of course, when it comes to Marvel's pre-Disney+ shows, anything is possible now that Disney+ is rebooting Netflix's Daredevil. Vincent D'Onofrio recently reprised his role as Kingpin in the finale episode of Hawkeye and Charlie Cox returned as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now, people are speculating that Krysten Ritter could also be returning as Jessica Jones. The main difference between the Netflix shows and Agents of SHIELD is the streaming site didn't let most of their stories end while SHIELD had seven complete seasons. There would be no point in rebooting the series, but there are some characters fans would like to see pop up again, especially Daisy Johnson/Quake who was played by Chloe Bennet. There have been rumors in the past that Bennet could be appearing in Disney+'s upcoming Secret Invasion series. However, Bennet has shut down those rumors. Either way, if she does appear in the MCU, the question remains if she'll be the same Inhuman Daisy we know from SHIELD or a new, mutant version.

Do you agree with Vellani? Is everything technically canon now? Would you like to see Daisy Johnson return? If so, would you mind if she was no longer Inhuman? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

The first season of Ms. Marvel and all seven seasons of Agents of SHIELD are streaming on Disney+.