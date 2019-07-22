Marvel’s Agents Of SHIELD “Heartbreaking” Series Finale Is Currently Being Filmed

Hang in there, Agents of SHIELD fans — it’s about to get rough. Marvel Television announced last Friday the hit ABC show would end after its seventh season and two of the show’s producers have confirmed with ComicBook.com the series finale is currently filming. Sitting down with ComicBook’s Brandon Davis during the rounds at San Diego Comic-Con, Jeph Loeb and Jeff Bell admitted that they’re right in the middle of filming the last episode of the series. Not just that, but Loeb says the epic conclusion will shatter your heart.

“We hope to stick the landing here and I think we have done a pretty good job of having satisfying endings in the other seasons,” Bell hope.

That’s when Loeb confirmed that yes, production has started on what seems to be a two-part finale.

“We’re shooting that now,” says Loeb. “The finale, the series finale. You know there is a very definition of bittersweet. It is, you know, on the bitter side because it’s just a wonderful job that we’ve had for seven years with this family of people. Then there is the sweet part which is that we are going to end it on our terms. The last two scripts, in particular, are…you know, if you’ve got a heart, you will hear it breaking.”

When all is said and done, Agents of SHIELD will have run 136 episodes, certainly a major feat in the current television landscape. After five seasons of 22-episode seasons, ABC chose to not only bump the show from its fall slate of programming but also shift it to the summer season and reduce the episode order to 13 episodes.

After news first surfaced of the show ending with next season, Loeb admitted it has given the team greater freedoms with the storyline.

“When you know that’s what you’re doing, you can take greater risks, of life and death,” Loeb said. “Those kinds of decisions suddenly now are real on the table because you’re not playing how do we undo this when we get to the next season. You’re playing that this is going to be the end of the story.”

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights on ABC starting at 8/7 p.m. Central.