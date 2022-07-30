Agents of SHIELD Showrunner Debunks MCU Quake "Blessing" Rumor

Now that Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has introduced the multiverse, anything is possible in the wide world of Marvel. Many fans have speculated that Agents of SHIELD alum Chloe Bennet could be returning as Daisy Johnson/Quake, but it's likely she would be a different version of the character from the multiverse. A recent report from CBR claimed that Agents of SHIELD's creative team "gave their blessing" for the MCU to give Quake a new origin. However, AoS showrunner Maurissa Tancharoen shared the article and denied the claim.

"Uhh 'our blessing'? First I heard of this..." Tancharoen wrote on Twitter. The show's VFX supervisor, Mark Kolpack, commented on the post. "Thought so but wasn't sure when I saw this last week," he wrote. You can check out Tancharoen's tweet below:

Uhh "our blessing"? First I heard of this...https://t.co/i6cWRf6GaF — Maurissa Tancharoen (@MoTancharoen) July 29, 2022





When it comes to Marvel's pre-Disney+ shows, anything is possible now that Disney+ is rebooting Netflix's Daredevil. Vincent D'Onofrio recently reprised his role as Kingpin in the finale episode of Hawkeye and Charlie Cox returned as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now, people are speculating that Krysten Ritter could also be returning as Jessica Jones. The main difference between the Netflix shows and Agents of SHIELD is the streaming site didn't let most of their stories end while SHIELD had seven complete seasons. There would be no point in rebooting the series, but there are some characters fans would like to see pop up again, especially Quake. There have been rumors in the past that Bennet could be appearing in Disney+'s upcoming Secret Invasion series. However, Bennet has shut down those rumors.

Now that the finale of Ms. Marvel revealed Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is a mutant and not an Inhuman like in the comics, people are continuing to question whether or not Agents of SHIELD is canon since it has a major focus on Inhuman characters. Vellani recently took part in a Reddit AMA and gave the perfect answer when asked if the ABC series is canon. "Isn't everything canon now?" she wrote. Either way, if Quake does appear in the MCU, the question remains if she'll be the same Inhuman Daisy we know from AoS or a new, mutant version.

As for Secret Invasion, the upcoming show will see the return of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Don Cheadle as James Rhodes, and Martin Freeman as Everett Ross in addition to some MCU newcomers. The show is also set to include Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Killian Scott Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, and Olivia Colman.

